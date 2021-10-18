Madonna & Maluma Release 'Bitch, I'm Loca' ItsMiggs Remix









Madonna has released the ItsMiggs remix for her Maluma collaboration, "Bitch, I'm Loca". The track was taken from Madonna's recent studio album, Madame X. Madame X was the music icon's fifteenth studio album, following 2015's Rebel Heart. The album was released to critical acclaim. The album's tour, which played small theater venues, was named as one of Billboard's best live shows of 2019. The recently-released concert and live album feature songs from the Madame X album, as well as favorites like Vogue, Express Yourself, and Like A Prayer. The tour features 48 onstage performers, including Madonna's children and an all-female orchestra, was filmed during the concert's performances in Portugal.




