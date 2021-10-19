Five Rock And Roll Hits That Will Stick With You

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The world of music is filled with great rock and roll songs. Whether rock and roll have a raw staying power is up for debate, but the fact is that some songs that are 50 years or older still find their way back to the hearts and ears of music aficionados. The world of music is rich, but today we will pull five rock songs (not necessarily the old classics) that you may be hearing for the first time but that we are sure will stick with you forever.

Little Richard - Send Me Some Lovin'

Little Richard's Irresistible New Music Era is an aptly named album as it captures the joy of rock and roll music. As one of the best examples of this music genre, Little Richard has been able to set the beginning of some Teutonic changes in the music landscape. His Send Me Some Lovin' is one of his memorable songs, and naturally, it focuses on a young man who's pining after a lady. "I am here, and I am lonely," sings Little Richard as he waits for his lover.

Elvis Presley - All Shook Up

Elvis Presley is the king of rock and roll, which is a title he deserves. In All Shook Up, the singer defaults to his favorite theme - love. He delivers with impeccable performance and lyrical beauty, making for a true hit song that is still performed 50 years after Presley is no more. Yet, his music lives on, and, in fact, rock and roll live on with it.

Chuck Berry - School Day

Chuck Berry is largely seen as the father of rock and roll or one of the people who has helped shape it into what it is today. His song, School Day, is praised as an "anthem" of rock music, precisely capturing what this genre stands for and why it is so important in the first place. Without Berry, we may never have had rock and roll.

Johnny Cash - I Walk the Line

Life can be hard, and I Walk the Line by Johnny Cash tells us as much. In this classic rock and roll song, the singer is committed to walking the line because he has found his soulmate and is prepared to outlast life's vicissitudes.

The Crickets - That'll Be The Day

The Crickets is a rock and roll band that started back in 1957 and lived on until 2016. It's one of the defining moments of rock and roll that evolved its sound and performance over the years, and their song, That'll Be The Day, remains one of the best renditions of this music genre.