Alanis Morissette Discuss The Creation Of 'You Oughta Know' On The Jump With Shirley Manson

"Jagged New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alanis Morissette appeared on The Jump podcast with Shirley Manson to discuss her hit song "You Oughta Know"."I was clueless about the degree to which patriarchy was basically trying to choke women," she explained." "When 'You Oughta Know' was first bought to radio stations their response was, 'Yeah, we can't play this. We already have our quota of one woman.'" Alanis Morissette is a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who is most well known as one of the most influential alternative rock artists of the 2000s. Her album "Jagged Little Pill", is one of the best-selling albums of all time and was the number one album in 13 countries after its release.Morissette has also had an extensive acting career, appearing on numerous television series such as "Sex and the City", "Curb Your Enthusiam", and "Weeds"."Jagged Little Pill", a musical inspired by her album of the same name, premiered at the American Repertory Theater in 2018 and will premiere on Broadway in fall of 2019. The production is directed by Diane Paulus and features a book by Diablo Cody.



