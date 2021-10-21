Willow & Avril Lavigne Premiere "G R O W" Music Video





"A guitar-heavy track that sees the rap star take a significant sonic shift and swap intricate lyrical flows for thrash-y pop-punk powerchords...Wielding an Ernie Ball New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, WILLOW has premiered the music video for pop-punk anthem "G R O W" with Avril Lavigne, a fan favorite from her acclaimed album lately I feel EVERYTHING. The video, which features both WILLOW and Avril, was directed by Dana Trippe and had its broadcast premier today on MTV Live, mtvU and the iconic Viacom Times Square billboards. The recording features Travis Barker on drums.With her fifth album lately I feel EVERYTHING (via Roc Nation/ MSFTSMusic), a decade of growth both in the industry and as a young woman come to a head. The album is a love letter to that constant evolution. In the short months since the release, lately I feel EVERYTHING has amassed 270 million global streams. Its meteoric single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (feat. Travis Barker)", a top 5 record at Alternative radio, has netted over 200 million global streams alone and is RIAA Certified Gold. "Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far," said The New Yorker. "The album is the first to maximize her talents, externalizing the pent-up, dialed-up angst of her adolescence." Meet Me At Our Spot ", a record from Willow's 2020 project, The Anxiety with Tyler Cole, is currently racing up the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and the Top 40 radio chart. Meet Me At Our Spot also was RIAA certified GOLD last week.Tonight, WILLOW will wrap up a major SOLD OUT headlining tour that took her all across the U.S. She'll return to the road in February, 2022 supporting Billie Eilish. Highlights include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 18th and 19th and The Forum in Inglewood, CA on April 8th.ON TOUR:Oct 19 - Center Stage Theater - Atlanta, GAFeb 03 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA*Feb 05 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*Feb 06 - Spectrum Music Center - Charlotte, NC*Feb 08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*Feb 09 - Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.*Feb 10 - Bryce Jordan Center - University of PA*Feb 12 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY*Feb 13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*Feb 15 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC CANADA*Feb 16 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON CANADA*Feb 18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*Feb 19 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*Feb 20 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*Feb 22 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ*April 08 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA**Supporting Billie EilishPRAISE FOR lately I feel EVERYTHING:"An infinitely fresh sound that succeeds through its unpredictability." - NPR"Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far, the album is the first to maximize her talents, externalizing the pent-up, dialled-up angst of her adolescence." - The New Yorker"The resulting record is a blast—often angry, a little bratty, always incredibly fun." - GQ"The creative force is paving the way for Black women in pop-punk and beyond." - SPIN"Willow is back, and she's stepping on necks on the way...Shredding on the guitar, she radiates power." - New York Magazine"Willow Smith goes full pop-punk... the song draws from the music of Paramore, Fall Out Boy, and Barker's own band Blink-182, with hard-hitting percussion and pop-punk power chords on guitar.." - Rolling Stone"Willow Smith is ready to rock your world...fully embraces the alt-rock and pop-punk sound. Complete with her own guitar playing and a head-banging chorus" - Harper's Bazaar"She is the moment...Over roiling guitars and Barker's thunderous drums...belts in her best pop-punk voice about seeing right through the haters in her life. It's super catchy. In its accompanying video, she channels the nostalgic fish-eye performance vids of pop-punk's golden era with her own chic twists...No doubt the pop-punk heroes of her youth, Hayley Williams, Gerard Way, and Patrick Stump, would be proud." - NYLON"lately I Feel EVERYTHING is a solid venture into angst, love, and coming of age, the three emotional pillars of pop-punk." - Jezebel"Willow's debut album proves that pop-punk isn't going away anytime soon... Lately I Feel Everything feels simultaneously nostalgic for the mall punk of the early 2000s and forward-thinking in its delivery." - UPROXX"A guitar-heavy track that sees the rap star take a significant sonic shift and swap intricate lyrical flows for thrash-y pop-punk powerchords...Wielding an Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature, Smith serves up a series of sweet melodic slides and oversized open-string chordal hooks over a moody bass guitar line, all of which are driven along by Barker's high-octane drum part." - Guitar World.



