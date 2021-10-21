Jennifer Nettles To Stop By 92 Online In November





Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple Music Country's Hunter Kelly returns to 92 Online with his "From Nashville" Music Talks. On November 8 at 7 PM Grammy Award-winning country star and lead singer of country-pop supergroup Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles joins Hunter Kelly for a conversation about her new Broadway album Always Like New, just as she steps into the lead in the current Broadway production of Waitress.Nettles' love for musical theater is deep-rooted. She talks with Kelly about the influence it has had on her songwriting, performances and acting career, her 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, her 2017 Hollywood Bowl appearance in a production of Mamma Mia!, her return to Broadway this fall, taking over the role of Jenna from creator Sara Bareilles, and more. And, she takes us behind the scenes of Always Like New, her collaboration with Tony and Grammy-winning composer and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, featuring new arrangements of songs from classic musicals including Oklahoma! and My Fair Lady, and imaginative takes on songs from contemporary smashes Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.Nettles also talks with Kelly about what's next, including the remarkable new musical she is personally developing. The conversation includes a video performance of Nettle's singing Stephen Sondheim's "Anyone Can Whistle."Apple Music Country radio host and journalist Hunter Kelly curates and hosts a series of intimate conversations with some of the industry's most iconic and influential artists, exploring their creative process, where their music is headed, and how they hope to expand the genre for those coming next.



