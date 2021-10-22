Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 22/10/2021

H.E.R. Releases Music Video For 'For Anyone'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) H.E.R. has released the music video for "For Anyone". The song is featured on her debut album, "Back of My Mind".

H.E.R. was recently announced to be in final talks to make her feature film debut in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. She would be playing the role of "Squeak". In addition to her onscreen role, H.E.R. is also reportedly working with the film's creative team on potentially writing and performing a new song for the film.

H.E.R. has won four Grammys and an Oscar as a singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist. In 2021, she earned an Academy Award for her song "Fight for You," from the film "Judas and the Black Messiah". She also boasts Grammy Awards for Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Album.






