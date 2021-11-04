Pixies Announce 'Live In Brixton' Box Set For 2022





Live In Brixton, will also be available in a second vinyl box set which will be exclusive to select independent retailers. Each show is pressed on the same colors as the standard version, but this time splattered on otherwise clear vinyl. The limited edition run - (1500 U.S., 750 UK, 750 ROW) - is sure to make it a must-have item for diehard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Pixies halted an eleven-year hiatus by announcing a series of shows at the iconic Brixton Academy in 2004, excitement reached a fever pitch. Four nights soon sold out, each of which would be packed with longstanding fans and newcomers alike. Being the band they are, Pixies didn't take the obvious route and on the first night, June 2nd, opened in relatively restrained fashion by playing the Neil Young rarity 'Winterlong' before tearing deep into their discography.Over the course of the four nights, they played almost all of the big hitters and fan favorites from the landmark albums 'Doolittle' and 'Surfer Rosa'; key songs and obscurities from the rest of their catalogue; plus further covers in the shape of Peter Ivers' 'In Heaven' (from the David Lynch film 'Eraserhead') and The Jesus and Mary Chain's 'Head On.' And remarkably, each of the four setlists was radically different.Now recordings of the four shows will be officially available for the first time in the box set Live In Brixton, which will be released on January 28th. Newly mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering at AIR, Live In Brixton, will be released on both vinyl and CD formats, each of which consists of eight discs.The vinyl box set is spread across eight discs of heavyweight 180 gram vinyl, with each show split between two translucent coloured LPs: June 2nd is red, June 3rd is orange, June 5th is green, and June 6th is blue. It is housed within a beautifully crafted deluxe slipcase box featuring silver foil detail that depicts the famous Brixton Academy venue. Only 2000 will be made (worldwide).Live In Brixton, will also be available in a second vinyl box set which will be exclusive to select independent retailers. Each show is pressed on the same colors as the standard version, but this time splattered on otherwise clear vinyl. The limited edition run - (1500 U.S., 750 UK, 750 ROW) - is sure to make it a must-have item for diehard Pixies fans and collectors.



