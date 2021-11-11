Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 11/11/2021

2021 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 55th annual CMA Awards honored winners like Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, and Brothers Osborne during their Wednesday night ceremonies in Nashville.

Country crooners Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack going into this year's ceremony with five nominations each - including noms for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Gabby Barrett nabbed an impressive four nominations this year, after being a first-time nominee at last year's ceremony.

Luke Combs won one of the biggest awards of the night - entertainer of the year. "I just want to thank everybody in this room - the fans, every artist in this room," Combs said while accepting the award. "Every single person that was nominated for this award this year and every year before deserves to win this. I don't deserve to win it, but I'm sure as hell glad that I did."

Carly Pearce won the coveted female vocalist of the year award and was overcome with emotion as she delivered her acceptance speech. "I've had just a crazy year and I want you guys to know that this means everything to me," she said. "Country music saved me at a time that I needed it, and I just want you guys to know that this is all I've ever wanted in the entire world."

Performers, presenters, nominees and all other members in the production were required to undergo testing and were seated in an area separated from the audience by a barrier.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs

Single of the Year
"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year
"Starting Over," recorded by Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year
Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year
Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year
"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Music Video of the Year
"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen






