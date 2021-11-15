Get Grooving with this 22-Year Old Rising Artist, BabyGangstahh, with His Invigorating Rap and Hip-Hop Blends

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Bridgeport, Connecticut, artist, CEO, and entrepreneur BabyGangstahh has had an extensive background in the music industry at a very young age. Now, his accolade includes building his own record label, 88 Records Label, and a social media marketing agency called Mon's SMM that helps both music artists and startups grow.



Entrepreneur and rising artist, BabyGangstahh is making a name for himself. He's knocked to become the next artist to break through the music scene. He has been getting national attention for his music. His lyrical flow is much different from the local artists who have reached stardom.



BabyGangstahh's flow is nowhere near the friendly hip-hop-styled delivery. Instead, his artistry is more reflective of the life he has lived. The hard-knock street-inclined delivery made by the determined young man whose dreams with massive enough to help him become not only an artist but an entrepreneur has catapulted his rising success.



Apart from chasing his music dreams, BabyGangstahh is an entrepreneur and CEO. He hopes that the attention he is receiving through music will enable him to teach young kids about entrepreneurship. His work ethic and discipline are enough to turn even the biggest skeptic into a true believer.



For the past years, BabyGangstahh has been an independent musician and now has started to pursue business from this perspective as opposed to just being an artist. His record label, 88 Records Label, is an independent, heart and soul company launched by him. The goal of the company is to provide young creatives a shot without them being taken by the music industry. BabyGangstahh looks to make songs with intention, to pull from raw, true, authentic stories—making an impact first and money second. He also strives to make songs that can heal—both the listener and the writer singing it.



His recording label is ready to provide a louder voice to new independent musicians. The company's vision for music is to help innovative artists get more exposure to their music and reach more listeners through their expertise.



The company takes massive pride in its approach to the development of its talent in guiding new blooding songwriters, artists, and rappers through the process of obtaining the skill set needed to become successful in the business.



Unsatisfied by the old-fashioned marketing practices and speed at which major moves, BabyGangstahh also founded his marketing agency, Mon's SMM. He started a marketing firm that moves quickly with the trends with fast-paced projects. Through his experiences, he fell in love with the artist development process.



BabyGangstahh is truly inspiring, encouraging, and positive. His attitude towards developing a business is one that everybody must try and embody. It's not every day someone can quit their job and turn out a successful full-time career as an artist and build an empire. His path is surely an unconventional one that goes to show that if a person puts their mind to something and puts in the work, their dream can truly come true.



