Parker McCollum Releases Video For "Falling Apart"

4/8 The Blue Room, Statesboro, GA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The latest music video from Parker McCollum's MCA debut album Gold Chain Cowboy, "Falling Apart," was released today. Filmed at his July 31, 2021, show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, the video brings McCollum's live show to the fans with clips of his high energy performance. At the concert depicted in the video, McCollum performed to a sold-out crowd of 20,000 fans, half of those tickets were sold during the first weekend they went on sale. McCollum's tour for Gold Chain Cowboy has been full of sold-out shows, in 34 markets around the country, including his upcoming New York City appearance, which sold out in pre-sales."Touring for Gold Chain Cowboy has been the highlight of my year," says McCollum. "Being able to see the fans has been amazing and to know that so many of my shows have been sold out is incredible. All I've ever wanted to do is play music and I wanted this video to show the energy at my shows and what you get when you come out to see me play. I love seeing my fans out on the road!"McCollum is the latest addition to Apple Music's Up Next program, Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. In support of the program, he will be making his debut late night television performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 23.McCollum has also been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." Earlier this year McCollum earned his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and he made his debut playing the famed Grand Ole Opry in Feb 2021.Upcoming Parker McCollum Shows:12/2 The Factory, Chesterfield, MO12/3 Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN12/4 Goodyear Theater, Akron, OH12/31 Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX1/1 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX1/13 Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL1/14 House of Blues - The Front Porch, Orlando, FL1/15 James Brown Arena, Augusta, GA1/20 The Signal, Chattanooga, TN1/21 The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC1/22 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC1/25 Mile Zero Fest 2022, Key West Landings, FL1/29 Bell County Expo Center, Belton, TX2/4 Coyote Joe's, Charlotte, NC2/5 The Blind Horse Saloon, Greenville, SC2/10 The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD2/11 Toad's Place, New Haven, CT2/12 Irving Plaza, New York, NY3/11 Fillmore New Orleans, New Orleans, LA3/14 Casa Fiesta 2022, Cancun, Mexico4/8 The Blue Room, Statesboro, GA.



