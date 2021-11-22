Popular Music Charts For Lgbt Couples: Discuss Your Preferences Chatting Online

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) So you're a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and you love music. Do you wish to listen to your favorite music with someone and discuss your preferences? The easiest way to do so is to find a partner interested in the same things you are and share your taste in music.

But where can you find a partner, either for a night, for life, or just for a quick chat? We have the solution for you - chatting on online dating websites.

No matter what sort of relationship you are interested in, from acquaintances with the same hobby, friends or lovers, you can find someone to fulfill your musical needs if you try dating online. But let's see what LGBTQIA+ couples like listening to and where to find someone to discuss their music taste with.

Where Can You Find LGBTQIA+ People to Discuss Music?

As we were saying before, you can easily find someone to talk to, discuss music, or share your interest in the same genre or artists. You only have to go online and join a gay couple chat.

Unfortunately, since you are gay or queer or any other color of the rainbow, you will still face some discrimination offline with traditional dating or even friendships with heterosexual people might not go the way you intend them to go.

Prejudice still exists offline, and oftentimes, people will judge you because you have a different sexual orientation than you do and not be willing to listen to any of your opinions.

Luckily, you can go online. On online dating websites, you are safe and surrounded by like-minded people who will not judge you or harm you in any way. Here you are safe to chat for as long as you desire.

What Kind of Music Do LGBTQIA+ Members Listen to?

You can't put every single queer person in the same box. Just as not all heterosexual men and women listen to the same type of music, not all LGBTQIA+ people will like the same genre or artist.

Sure, they are more likely to appreciate music by a queer jazz singer, but that doesn't mean that every one of them will be into jazz.

You will find queer people interested in pop, punk, rock, classical music, techno, RNB, dance, hip hop, rap, trance, and any other genre you can think of.

What Are the Top Artists Preferred by Queer People?

When the movie with the same name came out, and it was an amazing moment in gay history, Call me by your name by Lil Nas became an instant hit. Gay, straight, everyone was listening to it anyway.

That's not to say that Lil Nas is a queer icon. Some may consider him, but at the same time, others might not really be into his music.

Below we will list 10 super popular artists/bands of all times among gay men; some are gay themselves, others are not, but they are allies:

Queen

Elton John

George Michael

Ricky Martin

Adele

Beyonce

Lady Gaga

Cher

Madonna

Savage Garden

They are in no particular order, and they aren't the only ones that are appreciated for their talent and their help to LGBT.

Freddie of Queen, Elton John, George Michael, Ricky Martin, Darren Hayes of Savage Garden are all insanely talented men who have created beautiful music, and some of them still do to his day.

They were so good that even some homophobes stopped caring for a while that they loved and sang about men and enjoyed the songs.

Conclusion

There are many other singers and bands worth mentioning here, and still, the list will never be long enough as there are billions of people on Earth, and each one has different tastes in music.

Luckily if you are looking to find some with similar taste to yours and discuss the topic at hand, you can easily find him on online dating websites. It's up to you whether or not you wish to start a relationship online or simply use the chat to talk to people.

You have all the options available online, and you get to decide what you desire to do. You can even choose several options. Online dating websites allow you to make friends and lovers too and chat with as many people as you please.