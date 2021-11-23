Jack Savoretti Joins Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022 Line-Up



Historic Royal Palaces is the independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Historic Royal Palaces and IMG have today announced that acclaimed singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti is confirmed for next year's edition of the stunning Hampton Court Palace Festival. Joining previously announced artists including Lionel Richie and Crowded House, Savoretti will bring his distinctive take on the singer-songwriter genre to Hampton Court Palace on Friday 17 June 2022/Tickets available on Friday 26 November at 09:00am via: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.comBuy Jack Savoretti's 'Singing to Strangers' here: https://amzn.to/3xiS9CTFollowing on from the release of his hugely popular chart-topping album, Europiana, earlier this year, Savoretti will bring his signature sun-kissed style to the beautiful grounds of Henry VIII's former home as part of his 2022 Spring tour. Inspired by the glamour of the French and Italian Riviera, fans will be able to experience hits like 'Secret Life', as well as his older material from 2019's #1 album Singing to Strangers, in a truly unique setting.Elsewhere during Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022, there is ever-growing line-up of celebrated artists on show with tickets on sale now. Announced in October, New Zealand rock band Crowded House will treat fans to a selection of their classics including 'Don't Dream It's Over' and 'Weather With You' while certified funk legend Lionel Richie and 'Give Me the Night' singer George Benson will have everyone grooving next summer.Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of truly special and unique open-air concerts. Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace.Location: Hampton Court Palace, Surrey, KT8 9AUBook tickets: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.comThis unique Festival has been running for 29 years in Base Court at Hampton Court Palace with world-class artists, spectacular fireworks and exquisite culinary experiences. Those who have previously performed at the Festival include: Kylie, Tom Jones, Tears for Fears, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, Cliff Richard, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Liza Minnelli, Frankie Valli, Van Morrison, Russell Watson, James Blunt, James Morrison, Bryan Adams, Caro Emerald, Katie Melua, Andrea Bocelli, Darcey Bussell, Jose Carreras, Joaquin Cortes, The Gipsy Kings, Bryn Terfel, Brian Wilson, Katherine Jenkins, Rufus Wainwright, Tracy Chapman, Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Will Young and Art Garfunkel to name a few.IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.Historic Royal Palaces is the independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. We help everyone explore the story of how monarchs and people have shaped society, in some of the greatest palaces ever built. We raise all our own funds and depend on the support of our visitors, members, donors, sponsors and volunteers. With the exception of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, these palaces are owned by The Queen on behalf of the nation, and we manage them for the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Historic Royal Palaces cares for Hillsborough Castle and Gardens under a separate contract with the Northern Ireland Office. Registered charity number 1068852. For more information visit www.hrp.org.uk



