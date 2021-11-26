Anne-Marie Is The Fifth Celebrity Contestant Confirmed For The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021





The news was revealed this evening (Thursday 25th November) on Strictly: It Takes Two on BBC Two. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special as six brand new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2021.Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience. But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy? Anne-Marie is the fifth celebrity contestant confirmed for the Christmas special, produced by BBC Studios. Anne-Marie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Graziano Di Prima. Anne-Marie is an award-winning, platinum-selling pop singer. She is a nine x BRIT Award nominee, including Best British Female Solo Artist. In 2021, Anne-Marie released her acclaimed second studio album 'Therapy', released her debut book, You Deserve Better, and become a winning coach on ITV's The Voice. Anne-Marie says: "I'm excited to take part in the Strictly Christmas special. I love the show, and who would turn down a dance with Graziano?!"The news was revealed this evening (Thursday 25th November) on Strictly: It Takes Two on BBC Two.



