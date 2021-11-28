Simple Plan Release 'My Christmas List' Single





3-Mar-22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Simple Plan recorded a modern rock Christmas classic in 2001, with "My Christmas List." To help spread holiday cheer this year, the Montreal-based band has released "My Christmas List" on all DSP's now."My Christmas List" was initially released as a radio promo track and later as a bonus track on No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls, Simple Plans' 2002 debut album on Atlantic/Lava. Since then, the album has been certified multi-platinum in countries all over the world.An unconventional holiday song, "My Christmas List," pairs Simple Plan's irresistible pop-punk sound with lyrics that lean into the commercial side of the yuletide season with the band's singer Pierre Bouvier proclaiming, "It's Christmas, and I want everything now."The band notes, "We're so excited that our fans will finally be able to listen to "My Christmas List" and add it to their holiday playlists! They've been asking us for years and it feels great to give them an early Christmas present! This was the first song we ever released, even before our first album "No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls", and 20 years later, it still holds a special place in our hearts. We wish everyone a great holiday this year - have fun, be safe and stay healthy!"In January, Simple Plan will hit the road with The Offspring for a 21-date Canadian tour. It will begin on January 27 in Moncton and end on March 3 in Vancouver. Visit here for more information. The band also have a new single "The Antidote," which is out now. Simple Plan was already a multi-platinum success in 2020 when the group became social media stars. Nearly 20 years after the band released its infectious debut single "I'm Just A Kid," the song became a sensation on TikTok thanks to the #ImJustAKid challenge. For the challenge, family members posed to recreate a vintage childhood photo with the song's iconic chorus serving as the soundtrack as the video transitions from the current-day recreation to the original image. The challenge led to over 3.5 million videos, garnering over 4.2 billion views on TikTok. All this activity pushed "I'm Just A Kid" to platinum certification as a single by the RIAA. Simple Plan experienced another massive TikTok moment thanks to the theme song the band recorded for the animated series What's New Scooby-Doo? On TikTok, nearly 430,000 videos featured some form of audio from the track. In addition, the hashtag #whatsnewscoobydoo has more than 57 million views on the platform. The song was officially released on all DSPs earlier this year and is available now.Tour Dates:27-Jan-22 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre29-Jan-22 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre1-Feb-22 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre2-Feb-22 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre5-Feb-22 Kingston, ON - Leon's Centre6-Feb-22 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre8-Feb-22 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena9-Feb-22 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens11-Feb-22 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre14-Feb-22 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre15-Feb-22 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre17-Feb-22 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre19-Feb-22 Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre20-Feb-22 Red Deer, AB - Peavey Mart Centrium at Westerner Park22-Feb-22 Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre23-Feb-22 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place25-Feb-22 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome27-Feb-22 Prince George, BC - CN Centre28-Feb-22 Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre2-Mar-22 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre3-Mar-22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena.



