Bonobo Reveals First Official Music Video From Fragments (January 14)



The video for "Otomo" reunites Green with London-based director and photographer Dave Bullivant. It was shot over three days in South Africa using a 360 camera that follows roller skater Harrison Peterkin as he glides through stunning natural settings and cityscapes. As the 360 camera twists and turns, the effect is both dazzling and dizzying, as if the viewer is sent hurtling through a vortex. Bullivant also directed Bonobo's "Kerala" video from 2017's Migration, which was nominated for Best UK Dance Video at the UK

"This video is about finding something that helps you escape for a while. I wanted to capture the duality of the song, which at times feels completely carefree and at others feels totally claustrophobic. I used small 360 cameras to create a pretty weird visual language that I love. The way they could whip around the skater as he lost himself in his movement allowed for some nearly impossible camera movements and effects," says Bullivant.



"Otomo" - which features O'Flynn - is a dynamic single and builds to one of the hardest and most hip-shaking grooves that Green has ever put on tape. It was created by Green in his Los Angeles studio as the US was opening up from lockdown and captures that "light at the end of the tunnel" sense of return. O'Flynn co-produced the single, turning Green's sample of a Bulgarian choir into a dramatic breakdown and beat drop. The process of the song coming together also helped to remind Green of the sense of dancefloor abandon and surging crowds that he had so crucially missed.



Bonobo recently discussed Fragments with Rolling Stone around the release of "



Fragments also features Joji, Kadhja Bonet and Jordan Rakei. Born first out of fragments of ideas and experimentation, the album ultimately was fused together in a burst of creativity fueled by both collaboration and Green's escape into the wild.



One of the biggest names in dance music, Green's career includes 3 GRAMMY nominations and 2 million fans attended the tour supporting 2017's Migration. Migration also reached #1 on Billboard's Dance album chart and hit Top Ten positions in several countries. He's also a favorite mainstage performer at the world's greatest music festivals and has revealed an extensive 2022 tour. Pre-order: https://bonobo.lnk.to/fragmentsPR



FRAGMENTS ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Polyghost (feat.

2.

3. Rosewood

4. Otomo (feat. O'Flynn)

5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Elysian

7. Closer

8. Age of Phase

9. From You (feat. Joji)

10. Counterpart

11. Sapien

12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)



FRAGMENTS LIVE TOUR DATES - 2022



North America

18-Feb: Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN

19-Feb: PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Newport, KY

20-Feb: EXPRESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH

21-Feb: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

25-Feb: Great Hall at

27-Feb: Royale, Boston, MA

28-Feb: Echostage, Washington, DC

02-Mar:

05-Mar: Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

06-Mar: Mtelus, Montreal, QC

09-Mar: History, Toronto, ON

10-Mar: Royal Oak

11-Mar: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

12-Mar: The Sylvee, Madison, WI

13-Mar: Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI

15-Mar: The Palace, Minneapolis, MN

17-Mar: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

18-Mar: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

19-Mar: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

21-Mar: PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC

22-Mar: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

24-Mar: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR



Europe

20-Apr: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

21-Apr: edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, DE

23- Apr: UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, De

24-Apr: Palladium, Cologne, De

25-Apr: TonHalle, Munich, De

26-Apr: Xtra, Zurich, CH

28-Apr: Le Centquatre, Paris, FR



UK

03-May: The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

04-May: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

06-May:

07-May: O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

08-May: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

16-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

17-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

18-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musician, producer and DJ Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the first official music video from his forthcoming album Fragments(Ninja Tune / January 14).The video for "Otomo" reunites Green with London-based director and photographer Dave Bullivant. It was shot over three days in South Africa using a 360 camera that follows roller skater Harrison Peterkin as he glides through stunning natural settings and cityscapes. As the 360 camera twists and turns, the effect is both dazzling and dizzying, as if the viewer is sent hurtling through a vortex. Bullivant also directed Bonobo's "Kerala" video from 2017's Migration, which was nominated for Best UK Dance Video at the UK Music Video Awards and Video of the Year at the A2IM Libera Awards."This video is about finding something that helps you escape for a while. I wanted to capture the duality of the song, which at times feels completely carefree and at others feels totally claustrophobic. I used small 360 cameras to create a pretty weird visual language that I love. The way they could whip around the skater as he lost himself in his movement allowed for some nearly impossible camera movements and effects," says Bullivant."Otomo" - which features O'Flynn - is a dynamic single and builds to one of the hardest and most hip-shaking grooves that Green has ever put on tape. It was created by Green in his Los Angeles studio as the US was opening up from lockdown and captures that "light at the end of the tunnel" sense of return. O'Flynn co-produced the single, turning Green's sample of a Bulgarian choir into a dramatic breakdown and beat drop. The process of the song coming together also helped to remind Green of the sense of dancefloor abandon and surging crowds that he had so crucially missed.Bonobo recently discussed Fragments with Rolling Stone around the release of " Tides " feat. Jamila Woods, which was featured by The Fader and more. Debut single "Rosewood" was also covered by Pitchfork, SPIN, and Billboard, and the single also debuted on Zane Lowe's Apple Musicprogram. "Rosewood," says Billboard, "captures the essence of the dance floor, and the morning after the party, too. The beat builds to something that demands you to move...from one of the most celebrated producers of the last two decades." "Rosewood" additionally charted at #43 on Billboard's Hot Dance / Electronic songs chart.Fragments also features Joji, Kadhja Bonet and Jordan Rakei. Born first out of fragments of ideas and experimentation, the album ultimately was fused together in a burst of creativity fueled by both collaboration and Green's escape into the wild.One of the biggest names in dance music, Green's career includes 3 GRAMMY nominations and 2 million fans attended the tour supporting 2017's Migration. Migration also reached #1 on Billboard's Dance album chart and hit Top Ten positions in several countries. He's also a favorite mainstage performer at the world's greatest music festivals and has revealed an extensive 2022 tour. Pre-order: https://bonobo.lnk.to/fragmentsPRFRAGMENTS ALBUM TRACKLIST1. Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)2. Shadows (feat. Jordan Rakei)3. Rosewood4. Otomo (feat. O'Flynn)5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)6. Elysian7. Closer8. Age of Phase9. From You (feat. Joji)10. Counterpart11. Sapien12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)FRAGMENTS LIVE TOUR DATES - 2022North America18-Feb: Wildhorse Saloon, Nashville, TN19-Feb: PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, Newport, KY20-Feb: EXPRESS LIVE!, Columbus, OH21-Feb: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA25-Feb: Great Hall at Avant Gardner, Brooklyn, NY27-Feb: Royale, Boston, MA28-Feb: Echostage, Washington, DC02-Mar: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA05-Mar: Higher Ground, Burlington, VT06-Mar: Mtelus, Montreal, QC09-Mar: History, Toronto, ON10-Mar: Royal Oak Music Hall, Royal Oak, MI11-Mar: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL12-Mar: The Sylvee, Madison, WI13-Mar: Turner Hall, Milwaukee, WI15-Mar: The Palace, Minneapolis, MN17-Mar: Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO18-Mar: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT19-Mar: Knitting Factory, Boise, ID21-Mar: PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC22-Mar: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA24-Mar: Roseland Theater, Portland, OREurope20-Apr: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL21-Apr: edel-optics.de Arena, Hamburg, DE23- Apr: UFO im Velodrom, Berlin, De24-Apr: Palladium, Cologne, De25-Apr: TonHalle, Munich, De26-Apr: Xtra, Zurich, CH28-Apr: Le Centquatre, Paris, FRUK03-May: The Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK04-May: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK06-May: Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK07-May: O2 Academy, Leeds, UK08-May: Rock City, Nottingham, UK16-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK17-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK18-May: Royal Albert Hall, London, UK.



