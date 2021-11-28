Neo-Classical Composer Oli Jogvansson Shares Captivating New Single 'Mourner's Adagio'





Naming Ennio Morricone,



Speaking of the track, he says: "I hope the listener can feel some deep heartfelt emotions by listening. As it is a sad piece, I would like to tell the listener: it's ok to like the feeling of being sad sometimes."



After discovering his passion for writing music, he became a part of the songwriting/production team Baroli Music. Oli has been writing music for different international record labels such as Walt Disney Records, Sony, Universal



His biggest success to date was being the co-writer of the theme song 'Better in Stereo', the theme song of Disney's hit series Liv & Maddie. The song became an international hit, and landed the No.1 spot on the Billboard Children's Charts 4 weeks in a row, and topped the iTunes soundtrack charts around the globe for weeks. The YouTube video of the song has gained more than 92 million views to date.



In 2018, Oli released his first project as a solo artist, titled 'Voyage'. The album contains 12 orchestral pieces performed by three European orchestras, including the Bulgarian New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Faroese composer Oli Jogvansson releases his new single 'Mourner's Adagio', out now on all streaming platforms. The track is accompanied by a music video featuring a live performance from the Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra, watch it below.Naming Ennio Morricone, John Williams and Alexandre Desplat as his main inspirations for the track, Oli thrives on being able to experiment with his music and the emotions he is able to conjure and portray. Recorded with the Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Jogvansson's track has gained traction since its release and has recently landed a spot on Spotify's own Classical New Releases Editorial playlist.Speaking of the track, he says: "I hope the listener can feel some deep heartfelt emotions by listening. As it is a sad piece, I would like to tell the listener: it's ok to like the feeling of being sad sometimes."After discovering his passion for writing music, he became a part of the songwriting/production team Baroli Music. Oli has been writing music for different international record labels such as Walt Disney Records, Sony, Universal Music and Avex Group, and also releasing his own work as a solo artist since 2018.His biggest success to date was being the co-writer of the theme song 'Better in Stereo', the theme song of Disney's hit series Liv & Maddie. The song became an international hit, and landed the No.1 spot on the Billboard Children's Charts 4 weeks in a row, and topped the iTunes soundtrack charts around the globe for weeks. The YouTube video of the song has gained more than 92 million views to date.In 2018, Oli released his first project as a solo artist, titled 'Voyage'. The album contains 12 orchestral pieces performed by three European orchestras, including the Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt, and the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. The collaboration spanned from Italy, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, to the Faroe Islands; and landed him a nomination at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards in 2020.



