Vegas Police Investigating Sex Assault Allegations Involving R&B Singer Trey Songz

In January, he was arrested at an NFL match in Kansas City, Missouri, after a dispute with police. He was not charged following the incident. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Police said Tuesday they're investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson, has not been arrested and is cooperating with the investigation. Neverson was in Las Vegas for his 37th birthday celebrations, and the alleged incident was reported to have taken place at a hotel in the city on Sunday night.Neverson has not commented on the allegations. The Guardian has contacted his UK representatives for comment.As Trey Songz, Neverson is a prominent R&B star in the US. Five of his eight albums have reached the US Top 3, two of them reaching No 1. First emerging in 2005, the three-time Grammy nominee has collaborated with artists including Nicki Minaj, Drake, DJ Khaled and Mary J Blige.In 2018, he was accused of sexual assault by an unnamed woman in Miami, which he denied. In 2020 he said: "The movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone's life."In January, he was arrested at an NFL match in Kansas City, Missouri, after a dispute with police. He was not charged following the incident.



