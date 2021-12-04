BTS Release "Butter" Holiday Remix





21st century pop icons BTS dropped a brand new holiday remix of " Butter " today. The new remix is a carol pop genre track that underscores the trademark bright energy of the original version with an added touch of warmth and coziness reminiscent of a festive ambience, just in time for the holiday season.

Earlier this year, BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks with "Butter," a global mega-hit dubbed 2021's song of the summer. The song also earned BTS "Artist of the Year" award at the 2021 American Music Awards. In addition, the septet received their second "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" Grammy nomination with the track. BTS released the remix to express their gratitude for the enthusiastic support and love from their beloved fans, ARMY.

The band recently reunited with their fans through 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA,' their first offline concert since 2019, at LA's SoFi Stadium on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.




