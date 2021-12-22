Albert Bouchard, Founding Member Of Blue Oyster Cult Releases Vinly Edition Of 'Imaginos II - Bombs Over Germany'





www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult, along with his brother and bassist Joe Bouchard. The original line-up sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning For You", with both contributing to songwriting, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as "Cites on Flame with Rock and Roll" and "Hot Rails To Hell".Albert Bouchard is back with "Imaginos 2 - Bombs Over Germany (minus zero and counting)", continuing the Trilogy of Imaginos, a concept album about an alien conspiracy that is brought to fruition during the late 19th and early 20th century through the actions of Imaginos, an agent of evil. The album weaves scripts and poems by the late Sandy Pearlman. Due to overwhelming demand, Rockheart Records/Deko Entertainment is now releasing a limited-edition vinyl release that will come as a double LP gatefold, including an extended version of "Independence Day", plus the bonus instrumental mix of, "When War Comes". It will be available as a standard LP release slated for release on June 3rd, 2022 as well as 3 Limited Bundles that are available for pre-order now.There will 200 copies each of the two color variations (White/Black Ice and Red/Black Ice), both which include the brand new "Welcome to Plutonia" postcard and other exclusive items. With an additional 100 of the Ruby Red version sold exclusively through Goldmine Magazine.View Black and White version: https://tinyurl.com/3nukzu6xView Red and White version: https://tinyurl.com/2rkkdtvwView Goldmine Magazine exclusive: https://tinyurl.com/cdeswpjxImaginos 2 - Bombs Over Germany (minus zero and counting)" features guests Ross The Boss (Dictators), Joe Cerisano (Silver Condor, TSO), and reunites original Blue Öyster Cult members Eric Bloom, Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and Joe Bouchard, as well current BOC member Richie Castellano, who all contribute to this latest installment. The album also features reworks of classics like "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll", "The Red and the Black", and "Dominance and Submission".View video for OD'd On Life Itself here: https://tinyurl.com/5x7m2r6dVisit the Albert Bouchard store via: https://bit.ly/AlbertBouchardVinly Products Include:- One Double LP Album of Albert Bouchards - Imaginos II- One Imaginos II Guitar Pick- One Imaginos II Poster (Autographed)- One Imaginos Face Mask- One Imaginos Postcard"Imaginos II - Bombs Over Germany (minus zero and counting)" LP Tracklist:1. When War Comes2. Independence Day (extended version) LP ONLY3. 7 Screaming Dizbusters4. OD'd On Life Itself5. II Duce6. Bombs Over Germany7. Before The Kiss (A Redcap)8. Three Sisters9. Quicklime Girl (Mistress of the Salmon Salt)10. The Red and the Black11. Dominance and Submission12. Shadow of California13. Cities on Flame (With Rock and Roll)14. Half Life Time15. When War Comes (instrumental mix) LP ONLYwww.albertbouchard.netwww.dekoentertainment.com



