Pop / Rock 03/01/2022

Italian Producer Max Porcelli Is Back With A New Deep House Single Titled "Dicotomia"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian producer Max Porcelli is back with a new Deep House single titled "Dicotomia".
With its solid groove, melodic lines and vocals, "Dicotomia" creates a very introspective and deep atmosphere, accompanied by a solid and warm bassline.

Out soon on all digital stores via 989 Record, "Dicotomia" also includes a Radio and a DJ Tool Mix.
