

With its solid groove, melodic lines and vocals, "Dicotomia" creates a very introspective and deep atmosphere, accompanied by a solid and warm bassline.



Out soon on all digital stores via 989 Record, "Dicotomia" also includes a

Press play and relax!



https://www.instagram.com/989records/

https://www.facebook.com/989Records-55298733293/

https://989records.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian producer Max Porcelli is back with a new Deep House single titled "Dicotomia".With its solid groove, melodic lines and vocals, "Dicotomia" creates a very introspective and deep atmosphere, accompanied by a solid and warm bassline.Out soon on all digital stores via 989 Record, "Dicotomia" also includes a Radio and a DJ Tool Mix.Press play and relax!https://www.instagram.com/989records/https://www.facebook.com/989Records-55298733293/https://989records.com



