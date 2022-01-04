Acclaimed Opera Singer Renee Fleming To Perform At Florida Southern's Branscomb Auditorium In January



Tickets for the event range from $25-$100 and can be purchased through the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra's website: www.lkldsymphony.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning soprano Renée Fleming will be performing on the campus of Florida Southern College to begin the New Year.Fleming, a world-renowned opera singer, will bring her impressive vocal talents to Florida Southern College's Branscomb Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 alongside the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra. The performance will be the only orchestral backed concert of her tour stops in Florida."It's a significant event for Lakeland," said Amy Wiggins, the Director of the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra. "We're very proud to represent what an amazing community this is to Mrs. Fleming and what the performing arts can do in certain circumstances."The show celebrates the 20th year of professional opera in Polk County. Fleming will perform not only an array of opera arias, but also popular music from Broadway and movies. The Lakeland Symphony Orchestra will be led by frequent guest conductor James Caraher.This performance was originally planned for New Year's Eve 2020 as a part of the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra's Night at the Opera fundraiser, but the event was called off because of the pandemic.Fleming's accomplishments in the music world are immense. Not only has Fleming won four GRAMMYs, but she has been nominated 17 times during her career. Fleming has also performed songs for Academy Award winning movies such as The Shape of Water and Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. Fleming is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, and in 2008 she became the first woman in the 125-year history of The Metropolitan Opera to solo headline a season-opening night gala.Fleming has performed with Luciano Pavarotti, Lou Reed, Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Andrea Bocelli, Sting and John Prine, and she is the only classical singer to have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Fleming also performed at a concert to honor the impending first inauguration of former President Barack Obama.Tickets for the event range from $25-$100 and can be purchased through the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra's website: www.lkldsymphony.org.



