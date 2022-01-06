HeIsTheArtist Previews New Gospel Jazz EP With Top 3 UK iTunes Cover Of Snoh Aalegra Song



While 2021 may not have been a great year for most, one might argue that it was a breakout year for enigmatic and experimental Christian singer-songwriter, HeIsTheArtist. The year saw him chart 5 Top 40 international iTunes singles, including two chart-toppers. With more than 300K Spotify streams across his catalog, and 60K youtube views of his two most recent singles, HeIsTheArtist has released another chart-topping cover song.

"I Want You Around" is the latest single from HeIsTheArtist to reach the international iTunes charts. This time, it's the UK, where the

"This version of the song is about wanting God during your darkest moment, " he says. "The cover serves as reassurance for those who may have lost their way, and that it's not over until God says it's over."



Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

artistecard.com/heistheartist

www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist

