Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 06/01/2022

HeIsTheArtist Previews New Gospel Jazz EP With Top 3 UK iTunes Cover Of Snoh Aalegra Song

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The enigmatic Christian singer, songwriter and performer hits #3 behind two Louis Armstrong tracks, with a cover of Snoh Aalegra's "I Want You Around."
"The cover serves as reassurance for those who may have lost their way, and that it's not over until God says it's over." - HeIsTheArtist

While 2021 may not have been a great year for most, one might argue that it was a breakout year for enigmatic and experimental Christian singer-songwriter, HeIsTheArtist. The year saw him chart 5 Top 40 international iTunes singles, including two chart-toppers. With more than 300K Spotify streams across his catalog, and 60K youtube views of his two most recent singles, HeIsTheArtist has released another chart-topping cover song.
"I Want You Around" is the latest single from HeIsTheArtist to reach the international iTunes charts. This time, it's the UK, where the Snoh Aalegra cover hit #3 on the iTunes jazz songs chart, held from the top only by two Louis Armstrong classics. The single is from his forthcoming April 2022 Gospel Jazz EP release, "The Faded Outro."
"This version of the song is about wanting God during your darkest moment, " he says. "The cover serves as reassurance for those who may have lost their way, and that it's not over until God says it's over."

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.
artistecard.com/heistheartist
www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
www.twitter.com/Hefreedmysoul






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0236471 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0034821033477783 secs