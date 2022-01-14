SiriusXM Acquires Cloud Cover Media





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced today that its subsidiary, Sirius XM Radio Inc., has acquired Cloud Cover Media, Inc. Cloud Cover Media offers Cloud Cover Music, a music for business service, and employs business management, music programming, licensing, and software development teams. Cloud Cover Music's easy-to-use solutions and robust tech platform allow businesses to deliver music, with customized audio messaging if desired, to create the desired atmosphere for their prospects, customers, and clients.Cloud Cover Music's combination of an intuitive online platform and experienced large enterprise account team offers organizations of any size in any industry a robust selection of ad-free music for their business with full control over what their customers and employees will hear. Cloud Cover Music's self-service solutions and dedicated staff offer a wide range of features and options that can be tailored for each business' needs. Cloud Cover Music provides the soundtrack for a wide variety of commercial locations across the United States and Canada.Cloud Cover Music joins SiriusXM Music for Business and Pandora for Business in SiriusXM's commercial music portfolio. Together these services provide comprehensive and complementary offerings for businesses of all sizes.The Cloud Cover Music team will continue to be led by Vice President and General Manager Mark Lehman."We are thrilled to become part of the SiriusXM family," stated Lehman. "As one of the fastest growing music for business services, we're proud of the track record that Cloud Cover Music has achieved with our tens of thousands of customers. We're excited to have the brand recognition and strength of SiriusXM and Pandora behind us as we continue to focus on delivering the best music and messaging products for businesses.""Cloud Cover Music has built an advanced tech platform with a host of features that are very attractive to businesses who want an easy-to-install solution, want to be fully covered on licensing, and also want to be able to create a tailored soundtrack for their business," said Joe Verbrugge, Executive Vice President, SiriusXM. "SiriusXM and Pandora have always offered a unique blend of great content and great technology. The addition of Cloud Cover Music to our commercial music portfolio is expected to help propel us forward and contribute to the growth of our business."SiriusXM was represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as counsel. Alkali Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Cloud Cover Media, and David Wohlberg and Ekong Udoekwere represented the company as counsel.Drawing from a team of business management, music programming, licensing, and software development experts, Cloud Cover Music has developed tech savvy music solutions that allow organizations to seamlessly marry music, branded messaging, and copyright compliance. Clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to respected non-profit organizations rely on Cloud Cover Music's copyright compliant music solutions. For more information visit cloudcovermusic.com Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.



