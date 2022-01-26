Walt Disco Announce Debut Album 'Unlearning'





Apr 30th 2022 Paris, France @ Point Ephemere New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ​​Glasgow's WALT DISCO today announce their upcoming debut album UNLEARNING, to be released via Lucky Number on April 1st. The breath-taking debut is steeped in metamorphoses, a stage show in two acts. It covers flings and romances, identities and bodies and change, profound familial love, and - of course - Hollywood glamour. The album plays out like a musical, with an emotional arc and even an instrumental interlude, winkingly titled 'The Costume Change'. Pre-order/pre-save below.Brand-new single 'HOW COOL ARE YOU?', also released today, shines with ease; a stomping live anthem and fan favourite after the band's run of sold-out UK dates last autumn - the track prances and parades its way through three minutes of glaring pop pomposity. For the video, the band joined up once again with Eric J Liddle and Kasparas Vidunas of Humble Film Productions. The band shares, "This time we wanted to slip into our skates and paint the rink all the colours of the rainbow, flying in the face of the pouting 'cool crew' and showing that coolness shouldn't come at the cost of having fun and accepting yourself!"The new track is the fourth to be taken from the upcoming debut album, following the thundering and highly emotive singles Macilent, 'Weightless' and 'Selfish Lover' released in 2021.Stream "How Cool Are You" here: https://ffm.to/howcoolareyouWhile the themes of the album are universally relatable, Walt Disco's gift is in the unique experience of discovery and heartbreak between queer people - something that frontperson James explores in depth on songs such as 'Weightless', 'Be An Actor' and 'Hold Yourself As High As Her'.In Walt Disco's eyes, it's never too late to become what you might have been and there are plenty of possibilities to explore on 'Unlearning'.Pre-order 'Unlearning' here: https://ffm.to/unlearningFollowing a flurry of hyped gigs across the UK this year the band have also just announced their biggest UK and European tour to date for next spring, including London's Scala, Paradiso in Amsterdam and ending at Point Ephemere in Paris - tickets are on sale now.Debut album 'Unlearning' follows 2020's self-released Young Hard & Handsome EP, which further highlighted Walt Disco as a band that can defy convention to create a youthful, contemporary and queer world of their own making. The upcoming dates come after riotous appearances last year at TRNSMT Festival and Dot To Dot as well as shows supporting Duran Duran and an incredible UK headline tour which showed off the band as one of the most exciting new acts in the UK right now.UPCOMING TOUR DATES:Mar 30th 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke'sMar 31st 2022 - Belfast, UK @ VoodooApr 1st 2022 Dublin, Ireland @ The SoundhouseApr 2nd 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy'sApr 4th 2022 - Sheffield, UK @ Yellow Arch StudiosApr 5th 2022 - Hull, UK @ Tower BallroomApr 6th 2022 - Newcastle UK @ The ClunyApr 8th 2022 - York, UK @ The CrescentApr 9th 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book ClubApr 11th 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social ClubApr 12th 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux'sApr 13th 2022 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor BachApr 17th 2022 - Manchester, UK @ YESApr 18th 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade BristolApr 20th 2022 - London, UK @ ScalaApr 21st 2022 - Antwerp, Belgium @ TRIXApr 22nd 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ ParadisoApr 24th 2022 - Cologne, Germany @ MTCApr 26th 2022 - Hamburg, Germany @ HeadcrashApr 27th 2022 - Berlin, Germany @ CassiopeiaApr 28th 2022 - Munich, Germany @ OrangehouseApr 30th 2022 Paris, France @ Point Ephemere



