DJ Cole Cherry New Single "Back Of Your Mind" Debuts On The DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Charts

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DJ Cole Cherry New Single "Back of Your Mind" Debuts on the "DRT Global on 150 Independent Airplay Chart! His Single debuts at 123!!

Cole is super excited for he has worked super hard to get to this point.

Many long hours, pain, tears and heartbreak goes into every one of his songs.

Cole writes his own music and creates his own beats daily, for this is not a hobby for Cole, it's part of him and the journey he has experienced to make these songs.

The Story is getting ready to begin, and the first complete story is getting ready to drop soon.



