The BRIT Awards 2022 - New Host Mo Gilligan

Tuesday 8 February 2022 - at The O2 arena on ITV and ITV Hub. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of The BRIT Awards with Mastercard next month, new host Mo Gilligan is pictured with the 2022 BRIT award, which will be handed out to winners on the night of the 8th February live at the O2 arena in London, and broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITV Hub.Making his BRITs debut in front of millions of viewers and fans both in the UK and all over the world who will be tuning in to watch the show through the YouTube live stream, Mo will lead the ceremony through the awards presentations including Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year, along with exclusive live performances from Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz, with more to be announced soon.Speaking to Helen Lamont for the BRIT Awards Show Programme about this year's BRITs:"I was so shocked to be asked to host this year's BRITs. These are the things I've grown up with, so you don't think that one day you'll be a part of it. Honestly, it feels like a huge honour.""If I said I wanted to host The BRITs at fourteen, I'm probably lying - because I was mostly interested in playing Playstation at that time! But it's important for a young kid like me from my background to know opportunities are out there, to be able to work hard and achieve my dreams."On watching the BRITs growing up: "There were so many big moments - like watching The Spice Girls with Geri in that Union Jack dress - I didn't know how iconic it would become at that time. And So Solid Crew was a big one for me, I was like, oh my gosh. These guys. They look like me; young black boys. They're probably from an estate which is like mine, they are wearing white suits, there are so many of them! That, for me, is probably my most iconic moment."On plans for his BRITs hosting debut: "We're working really hard to make this a really special show. After such a tough few years everyone needs some joy at the moment. I want it to feel like I'm hosting a party - and I want everyone at home to feel like they've been at the party. The fans are the most important people at The BRIT Awards and we'll be doing all we can to make it an unforgettable night for them!"Clara Amfo and Maya Jama are confirmed to host this year's BRITs Red Carpet show on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 7pm-8pm on the night of the awards. Both broadcasters are very much part of the BRITs' family; Clara has hosted the BRITs Red Carpet show for the last five years and Maya hosted the BRITs' Facebook live stream from the red carpet in 2017.Nominations were unveiled in December with Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz all receiving four nominations each, with additional nominees including ABBA, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Griff, Joy Crookes, Lil Nas X, Little Mix, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Fender.Mastercard return as headline partner for the 24th year having supported The BRITs for over two decades, bringing cardholders closer to music through a range of Priceless BRITs experiences. This year, Mastercard will continue to sponsor the much sought after Mastercard Album award, as well as Song of the Year with Mastercard for the second time and is proud to carry on connecting people to priceless possibilities.YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and will bring fans closer to the BRITs than ever before. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world will be able to watch the whole journey of the BRITs unfold, from the nominations, through the run-up, to the awards themselves and the performances on demand afterwards. In an exciting first, fans will also be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience right on YouTube, as well as listening to their favourite artists' playlists on YouTube Music. YouTube Shorts sponsors the 2022 Artist of the Year award.Tuesday 8 February 2022 - at The O2 arena on ITV and ITV Hub.



