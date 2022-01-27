Sofia Mills Releases New Song 'Wish I Would' Off Upcoming Debut Album 'Baby Magic'





"Nostalgia's my best friend when I'm writing songs," Mills says. "They're always about something sad, but it's good because at least it's somewhere for the sadness to go." And with the release of Baby Magic, Mills hopes that outpouring might positively impact her listeners. "I feel like I've already built an amazing community with my audience, and I want to be a big sister to all of them," she says. "I want them to know that boys aren't everything and you can be happy without a relationship and there's a standard for how you should be treated-and I think all that starts with being totally honest about everything I've been through." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Sofia Mills today releases a new song "Wish I Would" and gives details of her much-awaited debut album BABY MAGIC. The song is out today and preorders for Baby Magic are available now. The album will also have a vinyl release at a TBD date.The stunning "Wish I Would," with Mills' voice both strong and vulnerable, is a song of empowerment and growth after trying circumstances. "I wrote 'Wish I Would' when I was in a difficult romantic relationship, with someone who would not give me the effort I deserved," says Mills adding, "'Wish I Would" is a manifestation; a hope for my future self to be better and treat myself with more care and respect."The 19-year-old artist from Rockport, Massachusetts wrote the entire album and coproduced it with John Mark Nelson (Taylor Swift, Allison Ponthier). After singing in a church choir, self-teaching guitar, and writing poetry, she began creating her own songs as a sophomore in high school, the year she also spent several weeks in psychiatric treatment at McLean Hospital outside Boston. "I was so used to being the weird girl who had to go to the nurse's office six times a day because I was so anxious all the time but being at McLean really opened me up to other people's experiences and changed my whole perspective."Within the next year, Mills gained notice with her home-recorded song "Coffee Breath" which is approaching 100 million streams on Spotify. After releasing her 2020 debut EP All My Pals, Mills was chosen for the 2021 "First on SoundCloud" campaign-an artist-accelerator program that led to such endeavors as collaborating with award-winning director Christina Xing for her first-ever music video, the cinematic visual for her soul-baring single "Life of the Party."Mixed by Jim Eno of Spoon, Baby Magic takes its title from a gorgeously aching track graced with the delicate string work of composer Rob Moose (Phoebe Bridgers, Perfume Genius), a stunning backdrop to Mills's self-revelation. Baby Magic is both a celebration of the magic of youth and an honest reflection on toxic relationships and "dating the worst boys in the world.""Nostalgia's my best friend when I'm writing songs," Mills says. "They're always about something sad, but it's good because at least it's somewhere for the sadness to go." And with the release of Baby Magic, Mills hopes that outpouring might positively impact her listeners. "I feel like I've already built an amazing community with my audience, and I want to be a big sister to all of them," she says. "I want them to know that boys aren't everything and you can be happy without a relationship and there's a standard for how you should be treated-and I think all that starts with being totally honest about everything I've been through."



