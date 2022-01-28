Steve Aoki Launches A0K1VERSE, An NFT Membership Community Powered By The Passport





Counting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2x Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki introduces the A0K1VERSE, a new ecosystem bridging real-world experiences with web 2.0 and web3 by rewarding NFT collectors and creating new experiences for members. Built as a tokenized social club that blends access and community, A0K1VERSE membership offers token holders exclusive access to both traditional and digital opportunities from Steve Aoki as well as his vast network of brand partners and NFT collaborators.The A0K1VERSE unlocks both on-chain and physical experiences including free Steve Aoki concert tickets, early access to Aoki NFT releases as well as friends & family projects, private events, metaverse experiences, free apparel, and digital wearables, exclusive access to brand collabs including physical toys and digital collectibles, all of which will be token-gated via membership in the A0K1VERSE.As an NFT collector and creator, across projects like Dream Catcher and Dominion X, including founding OddKey with Todd McFarlane, Aoki knows the power of NFTs to build vibrant communities: "Since I started my first company Dim Mak back in 1996 I have cared for, grown, and embraced the concept of community. Now as we look at the future of what our community wants, I believe that the utility needs to be diverse, engaging, and evolving with culture. This is where IRL meets meta - not just in my world but the many worlds I am a part of. Members will not only get access to my own projects but a wealth of friends & family NFT projects and real-world experiences."The core building blocks of the A0K1VERSE are A0K1 Credits and the Passport.A0K1 Credits are ERC-1155 NFTs with a total supply cap of 30,000. These will first be airdropped to Steve's existing NFT holders. There will also be a pre-sale for holders of select NFT projects, including 3LAU collectors, Adam Bomb Squad, Doodles, 0N1 Force, Invisible Friends, Deadfellaz, Time Pieces, Phantabear, Doge Pound and many others. A portion of credits will be reserved for partnerships and future giveaways, and the remainder will be made available via a public sale.The Passport is the A0K1VERSE's central functionality, developed in partnership with Manifold. It is a revolutionary NFT that dynamically evolves over time. A0K1 Passports are obtained by redeeming various amounts of A0K1 Credits, allowing users to upgrade their Passports for increased reward tiers ranging from pre-sale access to NFT releases to in-person meets with Steve himself.As Passport holders engage with different experiences in A0K1VERSE (attending concerts, joining the Discord, etc), their Passport gets dynamically updated (i.e. stamped) to showcase their participation and achievements in the A0K1VERSE as well as with partner communities.The Passport will enable citizens of the A0K1VERSE to access Passport-gated experiences across six tiers, each of which will have its own benefits:Metaverse Access - Pre-sale, raffles and free mints to Steve Aoki NFT drops as well as "friends & family" project launches.Events - Exclusive free events such as live in-person Steve Aoki concerts, community meetups, and virtual performances throughout the metaverse. Digital Collectibles - Sandbox NFTs, Yat emojis, apparel wearables and more.Exclusive Community - Access to private A0K1VERSE Discord channels, to chat live with Steve himself as well as other NFT collectors and creators, plus first looks at upcoming drops.Physical Collectibles - Free A0K1VERSE apparel, toys, and collectibles, as well as tokenized access to exclusive pieces from select Dim Mak apparel collabs with some of the world's most iconic IP.Media - With partnerships across media outlets, members can access paywalled content at partner sites, such as Time.com, using their wallets.While holding a Passport of any tier offers access to the perks above, higher tier Passports unlock more exclusive experiences and increased rewards. Passports can be upgraded and combined to reach the higher tier.The technology and platform were built in close collaboration with Manifold.xyz to be modular and interoperable across web3 communities, virtual worlds, and IRL. Eventually, the Passport will unlock access and embed functionality across new communities and realms. The technology will be available for other projects to leverage Passports as access tokens to their virtual world or community.A0K1VERSE is a new community ecosystem bridging the metaverse with the real world. It's web3 meets web 2.0 meets IRL. Citizens of the A0K1VERSE gain unrivaled access to both on-chain and physical experiences including pre-sale NFT access and rewards, free Steve Aoki tour tickets to over hundreds of dates worldwide, free apparel, exclusive access to merch collabs with some of the world's most iconic IP, token-gated access to to A0K1VERSE-only events, and more. Members will also receive access and rewards through opportunities only possible in the metaverse including virtual performances, NFTs, wearables, and more.Counting nearly 4 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." As a long-time collector and "an unabashed futurist" (Fortune), Aoki has been at the forefront with his NFT collaborations, generating over $4 million with the launch of his first NFT, the Dream Catcher series. He also co-created the first blockchain-based episodic series with Dominion X, partnered with Sotheby's on their Contemporary Curated series, and recently partnered with comic book legend Todd McFarlane to create OddKey, an NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain for comic artists to freely showcase and sell their original digital artwork.



