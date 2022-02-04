iHeartMedia Celebrates The Best In Podcasting During The Fourth Annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards





Renowned actor, comedian and producer Will Ferrell, joined by his sons Mattias and Magnus Ferrell, kicked off the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards with a hilarious opening. The comical tone continued throughout the night with skits from Brian Baumgartner, host of "The Office Deep Dive." His hilariously awkward appearances included wearing a facial mask and eating cheese puffs while presenting because, "the whole thing about podcasts is not being on camera." Throughout the show, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers ("Las Culturistas"), and Miles Gray ("The Daily Zeitgeist") also kept viewers laughing with original comedy skits and games such as "Name That Podcast Host." The memorable night additionally featured a variety of appearances by award nominees, celebrity presenters, special guests and surprise appearances by



The 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards event highlights include:

Dua Lipa's surprise appearance to present the coveted Podcast of the Year award, a public-voted category, to "You're Wrong About."

Will Ferrell kicked off the show with the help of his sons Mattias and Magnus Ferrell.

Shonda Rhimes named Laci Mosley, host of "Scam Goddess," as the winner of the Best Crime Podcast award. Mosley gave an emotional and heartfelt speech, stating, "As a

Roy Wood Jr. and

Fans, special guests and presenters played the game "If you could choose your perfect co-host, who would it be?" Participants included Paris Hilton, who picked the late Marilyn Monroe; Bethenny Frankel, who picked Charles Barkley; Baratunde Thurston, who picked Brian Williams, and a lucky fan who got to tell Martha Stewart just how amazing she is.

Martha Stewart teased fans with a few key details about her very own upcoming podcast.

Jenna Fischer and





Full list of category winners below:



Podcast of the Year

"You're Wrong About" (Sarah Marshall /Michael Hobbes)



Innovator Icon Award

Descript



Social Impact Icon Award

"Force Multiplier" (Salesforce.org)



Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award

"My Favorite Murder with



Best Overall Host -- Male

Sam Sanders ("It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders" - NPR)



Best Overall Host - Female





Best Comedy Podcast

"SmartLess" (Wondery/Amazon)



Best Crime Podcast

"Scam Goddess" (Earwolf/Team Coco/Laci Mosley)



Best History Podcast

"Throughline" (NPR)



Best

"Song Exploder" (Hrishikesh Hirway)



Best News Podcast

"The Daily" (The New York Times)



Best Fiction Podcast

"Bridgewater" (iHeartPodcasts/Grim & Mild)



Best Sports Podcast

"The Bill Simmons Podcast" (The Ringer/Bill Simmons)



Best Science Podcast

"Ologies with Alie Ward" (Alie Ward)



Best Political Podcast

"Pod Save America" (Crooked Media)



Best Pop Culture Podcast

"Keep It!" (Crooked Media)



Best Food Podcast

"Doughboys" (Headgum/Doughboys Media)



Best Kids & Family Podcast

"Story Pirates" (Gimlet)



Best Technology Podcast

"There Are No Girls On The Internet" (iHeartPodcasts)



Best Ad Read

"SmartLess" (Wondery/Amazon)



Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

"Therapy For



Best TV & Film Podcast

"How Did This Get Made?" (Earwolf/Paul Scheer/June



Best Business & Finance Podcast

"How I Built This with Guy Raz" (NPR)



Best Spanish Language Podcast

"Radio Ambulante" (NPR)



Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast

"We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle" (Glennon Doyle/Cadence13)



Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

"Forever 35" (Kate Spencer/Doree Shafrir)



Best Travel Podcast

"Women Who Travel" (Condé Nast Traveler)



Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

"On Being with Krista Tippet" (On Being Studios)



Best Green Podcast

"Living on Earth" (PRX)



Best Branded Podcast

"Inside Trader Joe's" (Trader Joe's)



Best Emerging Podcast

"Films To Be Buried With" (Brett Goldstein)



Best International Podcast

"Morbidology" (Morbidology)



