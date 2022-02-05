2 Chainz Launches New Album "Dope Don't Sell Itself"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz
releases his hotly anticipated seventh studio album, DOPE DON'T SELL ITSELF available everywhere today. 2 Chainz
launches the album with an emotionally charged performance of "Lost Kings" featuring Sleepy Rose and Lil Durk
on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The performance memorialized the tragic losses of Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, Breonna Taylor and more. The album's release was followed by a new video for his track "Neighbors Know My Name." The track was preceded by the release of "Million Dollars Worth Of Game" featuring 42 Dugg
and "Pop Music" featuring Moneybagg Yo
& Beatking released in January.
Exclusive DOPE DON'T SELL ITSELF merch, customizable lithographs and limited edition autographed CDs are now available in the 2 Chainz
official shop, https://shop.2chainz.com/, with all items shipping upon album release.
2 Chainz
is set to join fellow hip-hop royalty Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jeezy
and Gucci Mane
on the Legendz of The Streets
tour - which kicked off on February 3rd in Columbus, GA at the Columbus Civic Center. The 9 day tour wraps up in Detroit, MI at The Little
Caesar's Arena
on Feb 21st. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Over the course of his legendary career, 2 Chainz
has sold more than 8.7 million albums globally and amassed over 11.5 billion streams.
TRACK LIST
Bet It Back
Pop Music
feat. Moneybagg Yo
& Beatking
Kingpen Ghostwriter feat. Lil Baby
Outstanding feat. Roddy Ricch
Neighbors Know My Name
Million Dollars Worth of Game ft. 42 Dugg
Free B.G.
10 Bracelets feat. NBA YoungBoy
Lost Kings
feat. Lil Durk
& Sleepy Rose
Caymans feat. Swae Lee
Vlad TV feat. Stove God Cooks, Symba
& Major Myjah
If You Want Me To feat. Jacquees
LEGENDZ OF THE STREETS TOUR DATES
FEB 3 COLUMBUS, GA COLUMBUS CIVIC CENTER
FEB 4 NEW ORLEANS, LA SMOOTHIE KING CENTER
FEB 5 BIRMINGHAM, AL LEGACY ARENA AT THE BJCC
FEB 6 MEMPHIS, TN FEDEX FORUM
FEB 10 NORTH CHARLESTON, SC NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM
FEB 11 TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA
FEB 12 SUNRISE, FL FLA LIVE ARENA
FEB 19 PORTLAND, OR MODA CENTER
FEB 21 DETROIT, MI LITTLE CAESARS ARENA
Following his run as a founding member of Def Jam duo Playaz Circle
from his native Atlanta, 2 Chainz' name was on everyone's lips in 2012, when he stole a verse on "Mercy," fellow Def Jam artist Kanye West/G.O.O.D. Music's RIAA triple-platinum #1 R&B/#1 Rap hit (from Cruel Summer). After the breakthrough chart success of his T.R.U REALigion mixtape in 2011, Chainz arrived as a Def Jam solo artist with Based On A T.R.U. Story, his debut album, in August 2012. B.O.A.T.S.entered Soundscan at #1 and was certified RIAA gold. Its success was fueled by the RIAA platinum #1 "No Lie
"featuring Drake, the double-platinum "Birthday Song" featuring Kanye West, and double-platinum "I'm Different." "Mercy
" was subsequently a Grammy® nominee for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, while B.O.A.T.S.was nominated for Best Rap Album. Chainz' dominance was extended when the sequel, B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Timeentered the Soundscan hip-hop chart at #1 in September
2013, and spun off the RIAA gold single, "Feds Watching"featuring Pharrell.
In 2016, Chainz brought it back to his essence with a series of mixtapes that dominated the streets: Felt Like Cappin, Daniel
Son; Necklace Don, and Hibachi For Lunch. Also in 2016, he released the lauded collaborative album ColleGrove with New Orleans hip-hop luminary Lil Wayne. Critics agreed that 2 Chainz
conquered 2016, with the New York Timesproclaiming "all hail our greatest punch line rapper, 2 Chainz." The year was capped off with his first Grammy Award, Best Rap Performance for his verse on Chance The Rapper's hit song "No Problem."
With momentum on his side, 2 Chainz
released his first solo album since 2013: Pretty Girls Like Trap Music
(June 2017) was accompanied by a 35-city tour of North America
through September. Chainz' TV appearances included visits with Jimmy Kimmel (HERE), Jimmy Fallon
(HERE), and Trevor Noah (HERE). 2018 brought the EP releases The Play Don't Care Who Makes It (February, with the RIAA gold "Proud
" featuring YG and Offset), and Hot Wings Are A Girl's Best Friend (November). Rap Or Go To The League, arrived March 2019, and included three multi-platinum hits: "4 AM" featuring Travis
Scott; "It's A Vibe" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz
and Jhené Aiko; and "Good Drank" featuring Quavo
and Gucci Mane. Chainz foresaw covid's new normal on his January 2020 single + video release, "Dead Man Walking
" featuring Future. SO HELP ME GOD, Chainz' sixth studio album via Def Jam arrived November 2020, containing the singles "Money Maker
" featuring Lil Wayne
and "Quarantine Thick"featuring Mulatto. In a worldwide exclusive the day before the album release, unreleased songs from the album were premiered by NBA 2K21 on current- and next-gen consoles - a groundbreaking milestone for the release of major label music in a video game, yet another example of Chainz' impact on popular culture. It encompasses not only music but his Most Expensivest cable tv series on VICELAND, his "Chain Reaction
" sneaker collaboration with Versace, his GAS Cannabis Co. brand, and his 2019 Super Bowl LIII Expensify tv spot with Adam Scott. TheRinger.com was inspired to write: "Forget Mount Rushmore - 2 Chainz deserves his own national monument. This year dude is top five humans of all time."