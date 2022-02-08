Astralwerks And Blue Note Records Continue Their Successful Lo-Fi Series With Bluewerks Vol. 6: Open The Window





Today, SiriusXM has launched SiriusXm Chill x Bluewerks, a takeover of the channel featuring hour-long mixes by Vol. 6 artists that will be played throughout the weekend. In the time since the first EP's release earlier this year, Bluewerks has become a runaway success in the Lo-Fi genre, garnering prominent placements on tastemaking playlists like Spotify's "Lo-Fi Beats," Apple Music's "Beatstrumental," and YouTube's "Lo-Fi Loft." Bluewerks Vol. 3: Heat Wave hit #1 on the NACC Electronic college radio chart, making it the second Bluewerks EP to reach the top spot. In April, a Bluewerks-themed Hong Kong pop-up shop in partnership with FabCafe provided an immersive experience to fans of the music and coffee alike, presenting a Bluewerks-inspired menu and decor. The event was so successful that a second Hong Kong pop-up was launched with openground cafe.



Bluewerks Vol. 6: Open The Window - Tracklist:

Nokiaa - "Stillness"

Nokiaa - "

Moderator - "Laguna"



Otis Ubaka - "Atmospheric"

Gregory

Living Room, Rosoul, Viktor Minsky - "Ahmad" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Astralwerks and Blue Note Records have released the sixth installment of Bluewerks, the iconic labels' collaborative Lo-Fi series where downtempo electronica meets jazz-infused sounds. Bluewerks Vol. 6: Open The Window signifies a new beginning and a breath of fresh air with another standout cast of Lo-Fi's latest and greatest creators including Nokiaa, Moderator, Bobby Dreamz BIG, Otis Ubaka, Gregory David, Living Room, Rosoul, and Viktor Minsky.Today, SiriusXM has launched SiriusXm Chill x Bluewerks, a takeover of the channel featuring hour-long mixes by Vol. 6 artists that will be played throughout the weekend. In the time since the first EP's release earlier this year, Bluewerks has become a runaway success in the Lo-Fi genre, garnering prominent placements on tastemaking playlists like Spotify's "Lo-Fi Beats," Apple Music's "Beatstrumental," and YouTube's "Lo-Fi Loft." Bluewerks Vol. 3: Heat Wave hit #1 on the NACC Electronic college radio chart, making it the second Bluewerks EP to reach the top spot. In April, a Bluewerks-themed Hong Kong pop-up shop in partnership with FabCafe provided an immersive experience to fans of the music and coffee alike, presenting a Bluewerks-inspired menu and decor. The event was so successful that a second Hong Kong pop-up was launched with openground cafe.Bluewerks Vol. 6: Open The Window - Tracklist:Nokiaa - "Stillness"Nokiaa - " Bruce Moderator - "Laguna" Bobby Dreamz BIG - "A Little Dream"Otis Ubaka - "Atmospheric"Gregory David - "Hazey, Wavy "Living Room, Rosoul, Viktor Minsky - "Ahmad"



