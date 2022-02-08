Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/02/2022

Astralwerks And Blue Note Records Continue Their Successful Lo-Fi Series With Bluewerks Vol. 6: Open The Window

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Astralwerks and Blue Note Records have released the sixth installment of Bluewerks, the iconic labels' collaborative Lo-Fi series where downtempo electronica meets jazz-infused sounds. Bluewerks Vol. 6: Open The Window signifies a new beginning and a breath of fresh air with another standout cast of Lo-Fi's latest and greatest creators including Nokiaa, Moderator, Bobby Dreamz BIG, Otis Ubaka, Gregory David, Living Room, Rosoul, and Viktor Minsky.

Today, SiriusXM has launched SiriusXm Chill x Bluewerks, a takeover of the channel featuring hour-long mixes by Vol. 6 artists that will be played throughout the weekend. In the time since the first EP's release earlier this year, Bluewerks has become a runaway success in the Lo-Fi genre, garnering prominent placements on tastemaking playlists like Spotify's "Lo-Fi Beats," Apple Music's "Beatstrumental," and YouTube's "Lo-Fi Loft." Bluewerks Vol. 3: Heat Wave hit #1 on the NACC Electronic college radio chart, making it the second Bluewerks EP to reach the top spot. In April, a Bluewerks-themed Hong Kong pop-up shop in partnership with FabCafe provided an immersive experience to fans of the music and coffee alike, presenting a Bluewerks-inspired menu and decor. The event was so successful that a second Hong Kong pop-up was launched with openground cafe.

Bluewerks Vol. 6: Open The Window - Tracklist:
Nokiaa - "Stillness"
Nokiaa - "Bruce"
Moderator - "Laguna"
Bobby Dreamz BIG - "A Little Dream"
Otis Ubaka - "Atmospheric"
Gregory David - "Hazey, Wavy "
Living Room, Rosoul, Viktor Minsky - "Ahmad"






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0153050 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026392936706543 secs