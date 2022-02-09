Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 09/02/2022

Wilco To Celebrate 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' 20th Anniversary With NYC, Chicago Shows

Wilco To Celebrate 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' 20th Anniversary With NYC, Chicago Shows
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This April marks 20 years since the release of Wilco's storied fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, on Nonesuch Records. Wilco will celebrate the milestone by performing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot - considered by many to be one of the greatest albums of the 2000s - in its entirety, plus a mix of concert favorites and rarities, in two limited runs at New York City's United Palace and Chicago's Auditorium Theatre in April. These unique performances precede Wilco's annual North Adams-based Solid Sound Festival in May, and will offer fans a rare chance to celebrate the original masterpiece and prepare for the archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases coming later this year. Full dates are listed below. Fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 9, with tickets on sale to the public this Friday, February 11, at 10am local time.

WILCO YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT ANNIVERSARY SHOWS
Apr 15 United Palace New York, NY
Apr 16 United Palace New York, NY
Apr 17 United Palace New York, NY
Apr 19 United Palace New York, NY
Apr 22 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 23 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL

ADDITIONAL WILCO TOUR DATES
May 27-29 Solid Sound Festival North Adams, MA

Jun 11 Loaded Festival Oslo, NORWAY
Jun 13 Amager Bio Copenhagen, DENMARK
Jun 17 Zeebrugge Beach Festival Zeebrugge, BELGIUM
Jun 18 Black Deer Festival Kent, UK
Jun 22 Poble Espanyol Barcelona, SPAIN
Jun 25 Plaza de Toros Murcia Murcia, SPAIN
Jun 27 Noches del Botanico Mardid, SPAIN
Aug 28 Beach Road Weekend Vineyard Haven, MA






