Wilco To Celebrate 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' 20th Anniversary With NYC, Chicago Shows

Aug 28 Beach Road Weekend Vineyard Haven, MA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This April marks 20 years since the release of Wilco's storied fourth studio album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, on Nonesuch Records. Wilco will celebrate the milestone by performing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot - considered by many to be one of the greatest albums of the 2000s - in its entirety, plus a mix of concert favorites and rarities, in two limited runs at New York City's United Palace and Chicago's Auditorium Theatre in April. These unique performances precede Wilco's annual North Adams-based Solid Sound Festival in May, and will offer fans a rare chance to celebrate the original masterpiece and prepare for the archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases coming later this year. Full dates are listed below. Fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 9, with tickets on sale to the public this Friday, February 11, at 10am local time.WILCO YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT ANNIVERSARY SHOWSApr 15 United Palace New York, NYApr 16 United Palace New York, NYApr 17 United Palace New York, NYApr 19 United Palace New York, NYApr 22 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, ILApr 23 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, ILADDITIONAL WILCO TOUR DATESMay 27-29 Solid Sound Festival North Adams, MAJun 11 Loaded Festival Oslo, NORWAYJun 13 Amager Bio Copenhagen, DENMARKJun 17 Zeebrugge Beach Festival Zeebrugge, BELGIUMJun 18 Black Deer Festival Kent, UKJun 22 Poble Espanyol Barcelona, SPAINJun 25 Plaza de Toros Murcia Murcia, SPAINJun 27 Noches del Botanico Mardid, SPAINAug 28 Beach Road Weekend Vineyard Haven, MA



