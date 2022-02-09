Leading Talent Management Company Outshine Talent Signs Comedy Duo Durafest2





Alex and



Alex and

"We're excited to welcome Alex and



Headed by



TikTok: tiktok.com/@durafest2

Instagram: instagram.com/durafest2/

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCODctUk9XM3Z46XjdAWokZQ

Website: outshinetalent.com

Instagram: instagram.com/outshinetalent

Twitter: twitter.com/outshinetalent

Facebook: facebook.com/outshinetalent

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/outshinetalent New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Outshine Talent expands its comedy division with the signing of Durafest2 - aka Alex Maystrik and Pablo Hernandez. Alex and Pablo's hilarious TikTok skits have amassed almost 20 Million likes and a combined social following of 500,000, while earning them the attention of the NFL, the Dallas Stars, E! News, Top40-Charts, and actress Ellen Pompeo.Alex and Pablo became fast friends more than five years ago when they met attending Texas A&M University. The duo performed together through various on-campus organizations and even interned at Disney World together. In the summer of 2020, Alex and Pablo decided to pursue comedy full-time, which eventually led them to launch their popular TikTok channel Durafest2 in July 2021. In a few short months, they have risen to become some of TikTok's newest comedy stars, with their top videos including skits impersonating iconic scenes from Legally Blonde, High School Musical, and Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.Alex and Pablo recently were selected to be a part of TikTok's Trend-a-thon live event in December 2021 and have also recently participated in events for Netflix. They are preparing for big moves in 2022 with Outshine Talent."We're excited to welcome Alex and Pablo into the Outshine family because we see their talent, creativity and grit which are the key elements in developing a career in entertainment but especially in comedy," says Outshine's Founder and CEO Barbara Jones. "We're ready to dive into the Durafest2 experience and help bring opportunities to this hilarious duo."Headed by Barbara Jones, Outshine Talent develops and implements strategic, big-picture career plans specific to each of their talent's roster, which includes discovering and launching the careers of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio as well as Frankie Jonas, Coco Rocha, Tyler Gaca aka Ghosthoney, Tyshon Lawrence, Cristian Dennis, My Nguyen of My Healthy Dish, Parker James and more. Outshine's recent signings include Adrien Nuñez and Carson Roney, with Adrien marking their first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) signing. Outshine Talent is represented by Greenberg Traurig, LLP.TikTok: tiktok.com/@durafest2Instagram: instagram.com/durafest2/YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCODctUk9XM3Z46XjdAWokZQWebsite: outshinetalent.comInstagram: instagram.com/outshinetalentTwitter: twitter.com/outshinetalentFacebook: facebook.com/outshinetalentLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/outshinetalent



