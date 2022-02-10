Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up With Willow & Travis Barker For His New Electric Video "Emo Girl"





As for WILLOW, the 20-something multi-hyphenate continues to achieve more wins. Last year, she released her fourth studio album, lately I feel EVERYTHING and emerged as a pop-punk star. In addition, WILLOW was also named Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock dynamo Machine Gun Kelly (Bad Boy/Interscope Records/Universal Music) and WILLOW have teamed up to bring "emo girl," the new single from MGK's forthcoming album, mainstream sellout. Directed by Drew Kirsh, the video features Travis Barker serving as a guide to a group of young students on a field trip. Inside the museum, the kids are left awestruck by the electric energy of MGK and WILLOW, who perform inside a checkered room. After zapping the children with their rockstar swagger, they morph into a little emo-rockers by the end of the video.Last weekend, MGK previewed his rock-tinged single alongside WILLOW on his TikTok. The 15-second snippet quickly sparked conversation as the clip reeled in over 19 million total views and was the 3rd fastest growing TikTok in 24 hours from his account. His sixth studio album mainstream sellout will arrive March 25.This past Saturday, MGK headlined the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas and delivered a scintillating halftime performance for hockey and rock enthusiasts. Leading up to this year's Super Bowl week, MGK will team up with Halsey for a Bud Light sponsored show at the Crypto.com Arena this Thursday.As for WILLOW, the 20-something multi-hyphenate continues to achieve more wins. Last year, she released her fourth studio album, lately I feel EVERYTHING and emerged as a pop-punk star. In addition, WILLOW was also named Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.



