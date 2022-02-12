The 33 Best Music Festivals In Europe 2022

1. Tomorrowland Where: Boom, Belgium

When: 22-24 July and 29-31 July 2022

Genres: Dubstep, Electronic, House, Hardstyle, Trance, Techno

Performers: TBA (To Be Announced)

Here are the best music festivals Europe has for enthusiasts in 2022. You will find events fitting every genre, all located in one-of-a-kind destinations. Why go to Tomorrowland? It's the biggest dance music event, with an impressive line-up of some of the leading names in electronic music. The 2022 edition is also slated to stretch across three weekends, adding an extra weekend between 15 and 17 July. 2. Glastonbury Music Festival Where: Pilton, Somerset, UK

When: 22-26 June

Genres: Multi-Genre

Key Guests: Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Little Simz, and more TBA Why visit the Glastonbury Music Festival? Glastonbury has been home to one of the most famous music festivals. This cultural affair brings together an array of performing artists. The event cuts across all music genres from pop to rock alternative. Also, it's a chance to discover new music. 3. Sziget Festival Where: Obuda Island, Budapest, Hungary

When: 10-15 August

Music Genre: Rock, Pop, Techno, Hip Hop, Electronic, R&B, Alternative, Pop, Indie, House

Key Guests: Dua Lipa, Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, Stromae, Bastille, Lewis Capaldi Why choose Sziget Festival? This 6-day affair happening across 60 stages brings the best in dance music from a broad category of performers. The Hungarian festival includes beach activities along the Danube, cinema, contemporary circus shows, theatre and sports. 4. Transmission Festival Where: Prague, Czech Republic

When: September

Music Genre: Trance

Performers: TBA Why go to Transmission Festival? The Transmission experience promises the best trance music from several of the genre's biggest stars. Besides the music performances, you get to see one of the most spectacular laser shows in the world. 5. A State of Trance Utrecht Where: Utrecht, Netherlands

When: 3-4 March 2023

Genres: Trance, EDM, Electronic

Performers: TBA Why experience A State of Trance Utrecht? Although ASOT had to cancel its original dates, the Celebration Weekend is an opportunity to immerse in the best of trance. Be part of the captivating audio and video production the event is famous for. 6. Creamfields Where: Daresbury, England

When: 26-28 August

Genres: Electronic, EDM, Techno, House, Trance

Performers: TBA Why opt for Creamfields? For any fan of electronic music, cinch presents Creamfields is a must-go event, at least once. The event showcases top tier artists in electronic music. 7. Time Warp Where: Mannheim, Germany

When: 2 April

Genres: Electronic, Techno

Performers: TBA Why choose Time Warp? Electronic music lovers get to experience a fantastic dance event, with an unmatched audio-visual production of some of the breakout names in the scene. 8. Lollapalooza Berlin Where: Berlin, Germany

When: 24-25 September

Genres: Rock, Indie

Performers: TBA Why choose Lollapalooza Berlin? The only way to understand the phenomenon that is Lollapalooza is to see it in person. It offers a star-studded line-up that never disappoints. The event also includes Kidzapalooza for children's entertainment, Set Grüne Kiez (Green Neighbourhood) and the Lolla Fun Fair. 9. Meadow in the Mountains Where: Polkovnik Serafomovo, Bulgaria

When: 2-5 June

Genres: Underground

Performers: TBA Why visit Meadow in the Mountains? MITM is an invitation to get away from the bustle of the more popular mega festivals and experience music in the serenity of the Rhodope Mountains. The event includes you and wellness classes. 10. Rock Werchter Where: Werchter, Belgium

When: 30 June - 2 July

Genres: Grunge, Psych Rock, Indie

Key Guests: Pearl Jam, The War on Drugs, Pixies, Rag'n'Bone Man, Haim, Fontaines D.C., Gang of Youths Why choose Rock Werchter? The 4-day summer affair boasts of the best music line-ups of the year. It's a must-visit if you love pop, rock, and everything in between. The festival's 'for the people' philosophy makes it fun for socialising. 11. Don't Let Daddy Know Where: Manchester, UK, The Netherlands edition was postponed

When: 1 May

Genres: EDM, House, Electronic, Techno

Performers: TBA Why go to Don't Let Daddy Know? DLKN holds 1-day events in different countries, giving fans enough options. The event features the greatest electronic DJs performing under stunning stage productions. 12. Balaton Sound Where: Lake Balaton, Hungary

When: 2 July

Genres: Electronic, EDM, House

Performers: TBA Why opt for Balaton Sound? Your summer experience would be incomplete without Balaton Sound, one of Europe's biggest open-air music festivals. It is colourful, loud, and everything an electronic music fanfare should be. 13. Roskilde Festival Where: Roskilde, Denmark

When: 25 June - 2 July

Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Hip Hop, Rock

Key Guests: Fontaines D.C., Haim, IDLES, St. Vincent, Tyler the Creator Why go to Roskilde? Roskilde Festival is art for a good cause. All collected funds go to a charity organisation. The event combines music, activism and arts for one of the most enriching cultural experiences. 14. Mysteryland Festival Where: Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands

When: 26-28 August

Genres: Multi-Genre, Trance, Techno, House, Hardcore, Hardstyle

Performers: TBA Why visit Mysteryland? Dubbed the pioneer of the dance movement, the 3-day event brings together some of the most notable acts in electronic and house. 15. Awakenings Festival Where: Spaarnwoude, Netherlands

When: 16-18 April

Genres: Electronic, Techno, House

Key Guests: Nina Kraviz, Amelie Lens, Jeff Mills, Pan-Pot, Adam Beyer, Sven Väth Why go to Awakenings? With more than 100 performers spread across eight stages, Awakenings Festival is a must-do for any electronic music fan. 16. Dekmantel Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

When: August

Genres: Techno, House, Electronic

Performers: TBA Why choose Dekmantel? If you are searching for an electronic music festival that oozes creativity, Dekmantel is it. The event prides itself in providing the broadest possible music selection. 17. Sonar Music Festival Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: 16-18 June

Genres: Indie, Alternative, Electronic, Rock, House

Key Guests: Princess Nokia, Richie Hawtin, The Chemical Brothers Why go to Sonar Music? At Sonar, you can experience performances from the biggest names and emerging artists. The event is more than a music fest, though. It includes workshops, debates, installations, and seminars. 18. Hideout Festival Where: Page Island, Croatia

When: 3-7 July

Genres: Electronic, Drum and Bass, Garage, House

Key Guests: Andy C, CamelPhat, Darius Syrossian, Eats Everything, Flava D, India Jordan, Jamie Jones, Maya Jane Coles, SHERELLE Why visits the Hideout Festival? See the top acts in the electronic and house genres put on sizzling performances across six open-air venues. The Hideout adventure includes a host of other beach activities. 19. Outlook Origins Festival Where: Tisno, Croatia

When: 28 July - 2 August

Genres: Grime, Drum and Bass, Electronic

Performers: TBA Why go to Outlook Origins? This event is the epitome of sound system culture. It honours the music genres, artists, and labels contributing to the industry's growth. 20. Festival Internacional de Benicàssim Where: Costa Azahar, Spain

When: 14-17 July

Genres: Rock, Indie, Alternative

Key Guests: Kasabian, Two Door Cinema Club, The Kooks, Steve Aoki, Tyga Why opt for Festival Internacional de Benicàssim? The leading indie festival in Spain, FIB caters to fans of different genres, including hip hop, dance, and pop. Guests can also participate in art and fashion shows as well as watch short films. 21. Primavera Sound Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: 5-8, 9-11 June

Genres: Multi-Genre, Electronic, Alternative, Indie

Key Guests: Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Jorja Smith, Tyler, the Creator, Pavement, The National, Beck, Lorde, Megan thee Stallion, Dua Lipa Why go to Primavera Sound? Parc del Forum witnesses a diverse line-up of artists spanning different music genres. Primavera Sound showcases the crème-de-la-crème of the industry while giving space to underground talent to shine. 22. Colours of Ostrava Where: Ostrava, Czech Republic

When: 13-16 July

Genres: Pop, Electronic, Rock, Indie

Key Guests: Martin Garrix, The Killers, twenty one pilots, LP, Kings of Convenience, Phoebe Bridgers, Fatoumata Diawara, Sleaford Mods, Youssou N'Dour Why visit Colours of Ostrava? The uniqueness of the stages at Colours of Ostrava is not the only reason to put this festival on your list. It showcases an exciting collection of classic and contemporary artists, allowing guests to explore new music. 23. Ultra Europe Festival Where: Split, Croatia

When: 8-10 July

Genres: House, Electronic, EDM, Trance

Key Guests: Afrojack, Nina Kraviz, Alesso, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buren, Vini Vici Why go to Ultra Europe? Europe's own ULTRA Music Festival is one of the region's most prominent summer events. It's an unforgettable spectacle complete with smoke cannons and firework displays. 24. Mad Cool Festival Where: IFEMA, Madrid

When: 6-9 July

Genres: Indie, Electronic, Alternative, Pop, R&B, Rock

Key Guests: Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Kings of Leon, twenty one pilots, Placebo, Pixies, Queens of the Stone Age, Imagine Dragons, Florence + the Machine, Stormzy, Jack White, Nathy Peluso, Natos y Waor Why choose Mad Cool Festival? Although it's one of the newest festivals in Europe, Mad Cool has become a go-to for many of the most powerful performances of this year. Its line-ups include crowd favourites in the EDM, pop and indie scenes. 25. Untold Festival Where: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

When: 4-7 August

Genres: House, EDM, Electronic

Performers: TBA Why go to the Untold Festival? Romania's largest electronic music fest delivers all the flair worthy of its standard. Untold Festival offers a bit of everything, from trance to techno to drum and bass. 26. Boom Festival Where: Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal

When: 22-29 July

Genres: Transformational, House, Psychedelic Trance, Progressive Techno

Performers: TBA Why buy tickets for Boom Festival? The event is a celebration of independent and artistic culture presented in performing arts, theatre, multimedia, cinema and installations. Boom Festival is environmentally focused and a four-time Greener Festival Excellence Award winner. 27. Sonus Festival Where: Pag Island, Croatia

When: 21-25 August

Genres: Electronic, Techno

Key Guests: Richie Hawtin, Chris Liebing, Black Coffee, Carl Cox, Monika Kruse, ANNA, Dixon, Jamie Jones, Amelie Lens, Sven Väth Why visit Sonus? For five days and nights, you can be part of a remarkable musical experience, courtesy of a wide range of contemporary artists. The famous Zrce Beach, which hosts the event, sets the stage for limitless adventures. 28. Earth Garden Festival Where: Ta'Qali National Park, Malta

When: 2-5 June

Genres: Trance, Electronic, Alternative

Key Guests: Horse Meat Disco, Freedom Fighters, Ceephax Acid Crew, Gardna, Reeko, Opal Ocean Why choose Earth Garden? It is Malta's biggest alternative music festival, bringing together over 200 notable names for a diverse talent exhibition. You can see the best of funk, alternative rock, dub, psychedelic, and acid for four days. 29. MELT Festival Where: Berlin, Germany

When: 10-12 June

Genres: Indie, Electronic, Rock, R&B, Pop

Key Guests: Jamie xx, Little Simz, Tom Misch, The Blaze, Peggy Gou, Caroline Polachek, Daniel Avery, Honey Dijon, Arlo Parks Why MELT Festival? Held at the Ferropolis, a museum christened the city of iron, the festival puts on a magnificent show. Its list of artists consists of respected names in pop, rock and electronic music. 30. Exit Festival Where: Novi Sad, Serbia

When: 7-10 July

Genres: Multi-Genre, Electronic, Alternative, EDM, Techno, Hip Hop, House

Key Guests: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Boris Brejcha, more TBA Why go to Exit Festival? The 18th century Petrovaradin Fortress that hosts the event provides a unique setting that gives the festival its unrivalled charm. Musical acts across different genres share 30 stages for memorable performances. 31. NOS Alive Where: Lisbon, Portugal

When: 6-9 July

Genres: Indie, Alternative, Pop, Rock, Electronic

Key Guests: The Strokes, Florence + the Machine, Metallica, Imagine Dragons, Da Weasel, Jorja Smith, Royal Blood, Stromae, alt-J, St. Vincent, Glass Animals, Two Door Cinema Club, The War on Drugs Why buy tickets for NOS Alive? Among Europe's most reputable indie and alternative rock music festivals, NOS Alive has some of the most exciting line-ups, including industry legends. 32. ADE - Amsterdam Dance Event Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

When: 13-17 October

Genres: Electronic, House, EDM

Key Guests: Curated by different promoters, including DGTL, Tomorrowland and Awakenings. Why go to ADE - Amsterdam Dance Event? It's the ultimate showcase of electronic music and its sub-genres. The event is a festival and a conference that offers space to discuss the business side of the industry. 33. Secret Solstice Where: Reykjavik, Iceland

When: July (unconfirmed dates)

Genres: Alternative, Indie, Electronic, Rock

Performers: TBA Why you must go to Secret Solstice The festival is distinctly Icelandic, with the region's top acts taking centre stage. Shows take place in a glacier cave or an ancient lava tunnel. More Reasons to Visit Europe Europe is a tourist haven for everything from historical tourism to gambling-related destinations. You can now add music festivals to the list, too. However, the plus of going for (many) of the featured events we presented is that you also get the chance to expand your touristic visit to the hosting location. Most concerts occur in cultural hubs across Europe and attending them will go hand in hand with seeing the specific culture of your destination. Now, all that is left is choosing one festival (or more), buying your tickets, booking a flight, and packing your bags.



