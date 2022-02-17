Travis Perform Hit Single "Sing" On The Kelly Clarkson Show





Entering the new millennium as one of the biggest bands in the UK following the success of sophomore album, 1999'sThe Man Who (now certified 9x platinum, with over 2.7 million albums sold in the UK), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Showwith a performance of their major hit single "Sing" from the iconic album The Invisible Band. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the worldwide chart topping record, a special deluxe box set reissue is out now on Craft Recordings. The electric performance of "Sing" took place inside the historic Saint Luke's Church in Glasgow, with glowing stained-glass windows shining in as the backdrop. Clarkson showed her appreciation for the musical guests, citing the longevity of Travis' career as a "mainstay on the British rock scene for decades."The Invisible Band serves as a major landmark for Travis, who found themselves in the bright limelight of success following the album's release. The record debuted at #1 on the UK Albums Chart, enjoying four weeks in the top spot and a total of twenty-five weeks in the Top 100. Meanwhile in the US, the album held rank on the Billboard 200 Chart for seven weeks. In the year following the release of The Invisible Band, Travis were recognized with a 4x platinum certification; solidifying their status as global sensations.The band were already household names with their previous album The Man Whowinning the titles of British Group and British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards, as well as NME's award for Artist of the Year. Then the arrival of The Invisible Band only expanded their reputation, as Travis went on to win Band of the Year at the coveted GQ Awards in New York, and yet another Brit Award for British Group of the Year.The long-lasting imprint of The Invisible Band is still very much alive today. Travis inspired a league of other bands alongside the Brit-pop movement, including the likes of Keane and Coldplay, whose Chris Martin has been publicly outspoken on the impact of Travis, deeming them as "the band that invented my band and lots of others."The deluxe reissue of The Invisible Band features the original album remastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar, all the original B-sides and a selection of completely unreleased demos, live sessions and alternate takes.A special limited-edition 20th Anniversary box set features the material across two CDs and two 180-gram heavyweight, ultra-clear vinyl LPs, cut at London's Air Studios. The set includes an extensive book with unseen session photography, handwritten lyrics and essays from the band plus contributions from the original producer Nigel Godrich. A limited number of hand-numbered prints, signed by all four of the band, are available via the Travis official store.The Invisible Band reissue is also available on standard black vinyl for the first time on the format since its original release. A limited green vinyl pressing is available via independent record stores, as well as a 2-CD standard edition. For more information on Travis and future tour updates, visit travisonline.com.Formed in Glasgow in 1990, Travis (Fran Healy, vocals, guitar; Andy Dunlop, lead guitar; Dougie Payne, bass; Neil Primrose, drums) came of age during Britpop's heyday, but always stood at a remove from that scene's barely contained mania. When the Britpop hangover kicked in at the end of the '90s, Travis' gentle, uplifting songs were the perfect antidote for the chaos of the preceding years. From its title on down, Good Feeling set the mood: an upbeat album unafraid to wear its emotions on its sleeve. By the time Travis took to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 1999, delivering a career-defining performance, they were poised to become household names, opening the door for a new generation of introspective songwriters to come through.Entering the new millennium as one of the biggest bands in the UK following the success of sophomore album, 1999'sThe Man Who (now certified 9x platinum, with over 2.7 million albums sold in the UK), Travis spent the remainder of the '00s developing their sound without ever forgetting their core commitment to songwriting. The Invisible Band (2001) consolidated the group's status as the grown-ups' indie rock band of choice, while 2003's 12 Memories revealed a newfound electronica influence. 2007's The Boy With No Name was the band's most eclectic album to date, and, in the years since, the group have only continued to build on their enduring appeal. 2008's Ode to J Smith included the fan-favorite single 'Something Anything', while Where You Stand (2013) and Everything At Once (2016) returned Travis to the UK Top 5. Travis' emotionally charged and deeply heartfelt ninth studio album, 10 Songs (2020), marked another new chapter in the band's extraordinarily prolific and unflappable career. 10 Songs is yet another body of work that showcases the band as one of the UK's finest song writing exports.



