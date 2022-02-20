Ozuna Premieres New Single 'Deprimida'





He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November 2020, for his collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí," with ROSALÍA. He also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning global superstar Ozuna today premieres his first single and video of the year, titled "Deprimida." This irresistible, danceable track is accompanied by a music video filmed in Miami.In recent days, high-profile billboards, as well as Ozuna's social media, have featured the image of a charging battery. This tantalizing preview of new material has generated great anticipation among his fans all over the world."Deprimida" dazzles us with Ozuna's vibrant, signature take on reggaetón that has made him a global star. With his unique style and captivating voice, the artist who proudly refers to himself as "el negrito de ojos claros" gives a bad-boy touch to the song's seductive lyrics. They tell the story of a woman who deals with intractable relationship problems by escaping into a sexy new adventure. Directed by Nuno Gomes, the music video employs a sophisticated and complex one-take process. Ozuna kicked off 2022 strong with a powerful collaboration, joining global artist and multiple GRAMMY-winner Christina Aguilera on "SANTO," which is part of her most recent Spanish-language EP LA FUERZA. Surpassing already-high expectations, the music video of this explosive team-up of two icons has generated over 14 million YouTube views.As one of the most-listened to Spanish-language artists in the world, Ozuna has earned new RIAA sales certifications for his two most recent albums - 6x Platinum for ENOC (2020) and 4x Platinum for NIBIRU (2019)."Deprimida" is to be included on Ozuna's upcoming album OZUTOCHI, which will be released in the coming months.The multi-award winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter OZUNA is one of Latin music's most iconic and listened-to artists around the world. Since launching his career in 2015, Ozuna has won countless accolades, including making Time Magazine's Most Influential People list (2019), and winning BMI's Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year (2019, 2021) and Contemporary Latin Song of the Year " Taki Taki " (2020).He won his first two Latin GRAMMYs® in November 2020, for his collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí," with ROSALÍA. He also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. In the Dominican Republic, Ozuna recently received the Soberano Solidario award at the 2021 edition of Premios Soberano for his humanitarian work. In addition, he holds four Guinness World Records™.



