Starrah Returns With "222"

Watch the visualizer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJxl042ItAY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning songwriter Starrah, born Brittany Hazzard, has shared her first track of the new year called "222" today as the date is symbolic as a palindrome and spiritual date to those who study numerology. The track features a magnetic electric guitar and Starrah's angelic echoed vocals about a relationship that seems to be out of her hands.The artwork done by New Specimen uses colors and patterns that aid in vibrational healing energy. "222" comes after a momentous year for Starrah having won a 2021 Grammy-Award for Best Rap Song on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage," working on Normani's " Wild Side " which went #1 on Urban Radio, and dropping her own solo debut album The Longest Interlude which received praise from The Associated Press, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Complex, The Fader, and more.With over 14 billion streams to date, Starrah gained notoriety as one of the first-ever Black LGBTQ+ women to grace the cover of Billboard's New Hitmakers issue and the first woman in nearly two decades to win ASCAP's "Songwriter of the Year'' award. She just received a nomination for the Oscar Award-contending original song "Automatic Woman" in Halle Berry's "Bruised" film, was featured in Variety Hitmakers last year, and will have more exciting news coming this week.Listen to "222" https://createmusic.fm/starrah222Watch the visualizer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJxl042ItAY



