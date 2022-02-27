Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Release "Dooley's Farm" Featuring Billy Strings



Sep 2 Earl Scruggs New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle's new song, "Dooley's Farm," featuring special guest Billy Strings alongside her new bluegrass collective Golden Highway, is out today. You can hear the song, the third from the upcoming album Crooked Tree."When I was a kid I loved 'Dooley,' a song about a moonshiner whose daughters helped him run the family still," Tuttle says. "In 'Dooley's Farm' I decided to recast Dooley as a modern-day outlaw, writing from the perspective of his granddaughter. I wrote this song with Ketch Secor and brought Billy Strings in to lend his amazing voice and playing. I had fun updating this classic bluegrass character while taking some inspiration from my real grandfather who was a farmer (but not that kind of farmer).""Dooley's Farm" is the third song unveiled from Tuttle's Nonesuch Records debut, Crooked Tree, set for release on April 1. Recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, Crooked Tree was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Strings, Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch. The album explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass, which she discovered through her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her grandfather, a banjo player. Across these thirteen tracks, all of which were written/co-written by Tuttle, she honors the bluegrass tradition while also pushing the genre in new directions. Ahead of the release, Tuttle has released two additional album tracks, "She'll Change" and "Crooked Tree," of which Guitar World praises, "You can practically hear the crackle of flames rising from Tuttle's acoustic during the guitar break after the song's first chorus—such is the speed and precision of her award-winning, dead-on-perfect picking.""I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday," says Tuttle. "Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily: sometimes I've felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one's heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that's been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter."In celebration of the new music, Tuttle and Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)—are currently in the midst of their extensive headline tour with upcoming shows at Louisville's Zanzabar, Asheville's The Grey Eagle, New York's Brooklyn Made, Philadelphia's Milkboy and Nashville's Station Inn among several others. See below for the complete itinerary; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.In addition to Tuttle (vocals, guitars), Douglas (dobro), Keith-Hynes (fiddle) and Leslie (mandolin), Crooked Tree also features musicians Darol Anger (fiddle), Ron Block (banjo), Mike Bub (upright bass), Jason Carter (fiddle), Viktor Krauss (upright bass), Todd Phillips (upright bass) and Christian Sedelmyer (fiddle) with additional harmony vocals from Tina Adair, Lindsay Lou and Melody Walker.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOURFeb 24 The State Room Salt Lake City, UTFeb 25 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, COFeb 26 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Springs, COFeb 27 Fox Theatre Boulder, COMar 2 Slowdown Omaha, NEMar 3 Bottleneck Lawrence, KSMar 4 Old Rock House St. Louis, MOMar 5 Hi-Fi Indy Indianapolis, INMar 6 Zanzabar Louisville, KYMar 10 Station Inn Nashville, TNMar 11 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NCMar 12 Clemson Guitar Festival Clemson, SCMar 13 Songbirds Chattanooga, TNMar 18 The Caverns Pelham, TNMar 28 Station Inn Nashville, TNApr 1 Stone Mountain Arts Center Brownfield, MEApr 2 Higher Ground South Burlington, VTApr 3 Bull Run Shirley, MAApr 6 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NYApr 7 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NYApr 8 Outpost in the Burbs Montclair, NJApr 9 Milkboy Philly Philadelphia, PAApr 10 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MDApr 20 District Live Savannah, GAApr 21 The Attic Tampa, FLApr 22 Bok Tower Gardens Lake Wales, FLApr 23 Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FLApr 24 Princess Theatre Decatur, ILApr 28 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CAApr 30 Stagecoach Indio, CAJun 16 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Telluride, COJun 24 Green River Festival Greenfield, MAJun 30 High Sierra Music Festival Quincy, CAJul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, ORSep 2 Earl Scruggs Music Festival Mill Spring, NC.



