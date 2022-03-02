Kaskade & Deadmau5 Announce New Project Kx5





Wilkinsons' " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) deadmau5 and Kaskade are excited to announce they have officially joined forces to form a unique collaborative union Kx5. The project makes its formal debut March 11 with the release of "Escape (feat. Hayla)," a brand new single featuring rising British singer-songwriter Hayla and will make its live debut in May at EDC Las Vegas.Kx5 is a collaboration over a decade and a half in the making. deadmau5 and Kaskade effectively changed the electronic music landscape when they paired together for 2008's slow-burning " I Remember " and the influence of their follow up " Move For Me " cemented their influence as the standard. Both tracks peaked at No. 1 within a week of one another on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. The GRAMMY-nominated artists' paths crossed again on 2016's ominous "Beneath with Me" featuring Skylar Grey.In July 2021, Kaskade made history as the first public concert performed at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The sold-out show featured a surprise set by deadmau5 and had the two artists reuniting again for a set to close the show. As Kx5, deadmau5 and Kaskade are primed to write their own history."Escape (feat. Hayla)" will be jointly released under deadmau5 and Kaskade's respective labels, mau5trap and Arkade on March 11.As a household name in electronic music for over two decades, multi GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Kaskade needs no introduction. His list of achievements is a mile long: 12 studio albums, seven GRAMMY nominations, the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas residency, the only DJ to have played the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, the only musician to conceptualize and create an entire season of music for video game giant Rocket League, headlining multiple live streams during quarantine, a Fortnite feature concert, and the first electronic artist to ever headline Coachella.Less tangible but even more important has been his influence on dance music tastes and culture for generations of listeners. Often Kaskade is one of the artists who introduced now-veteran listeners to the genre, and such fans typically become evangelical fans for life. In 2019, he worked with multi-award winner Meghan Trainor on "With You," Cheat Codes "Be the One" and Gorgon City on "Go Slow," and official remixes for the likes of Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Gwen Stefani earlier. In 2020 Kaskade leaned into the mandatory time off from touring by releasing the most consecutive music, back-to-back of his career. Stay tuned for more moves from the original curve bender Kaskade.Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People and "this is fine." with Portugal. The Man. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.Hayla is a British singer and songwriter, with an extraordinarily powerful and unique voice hailing from Formby, Liverpool, UK. Over the last couple of years Hayla has featured on a number of significant dance records with the likes of Wilkinson, Example, PBH & Jack, Friend Within, Catz n Dogz, Will Clarke, Maxinne, Yellow Claw, Tobtok, Ben Nicky, deadmau5, Kaskade and more.Wilkinsons' " I Need " graced the Radio1 playlist for over eight weeks early in 2019 which was closely followed by PBH & Jack's "Waiting All My Life" which also became a staple across Radio1, Kiss FM and other dance radio shows. However, it was Hayla's solo releases that followed and vocal production that have truly made her mark in electronic music. She released her own self penned first solo single " Naked " to critical acclaim, followed by "Colours." Both releases gained full specialist Radio 1, Capital Dance and Kiss FM support and secured playlist covers and high positions across Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.



