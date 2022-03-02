Spectre Jones Releases New Single 'Trouble'





The new track joins previously released singles "Sisters and Brothers" and "



Joy in the Morning focuses on the idea that all of humanity is chasing after something: like the idea of joy, love, and success. Recorded with Grammy-nominated engineer / producer extraordinaire



Equipped with a wide range of influences, both contemporary and classic, Spectre Jones have used their harmonic dreamscapes and indie rock sound to create a catalogue of work aimed to promote wellbeing.



The intimacy that radiates from their music has propelled their tracks " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles based indie-rock outfit Spectre Jones have released " Trouble " - a rowdy and retro single that highlights how counterproductive settling can be to our long-term growth and happiness.The new track joins previously released singles "Sisters and Brothers" and " Control " from their debut full-length, Joy in the Morning, out on Friday, March 4.Joy in the Morning focuses on the idea that all of humanity is chasing after something: like the idea of joy, love, and success. Recorded with Grammy-nominated engineer / producer extraordinaire James Krausse at the historic Boulevard Recording in Los Angeles, California, Spectre Jones aims for the album to deliver a safe space for listeners to question what truly satisfies us, and stimulate conversation about what we, as people, are seeking.Equipped with a wide range of influences, both contemporary and classic, Spectre Jones have used their harmonic dreamscapes and indie rock sound to create a catalogue of work aimed to promote wellbeing.The intimacy that radiates from their music has propelled their tracks " Habit " and "Surplus" to over 1 million streams and their Spotify to nearly 50,000 monthly listeners, in addition to numerous TV/Film placements with networks like MTV and VH1, playlist adds from AlexRainBird and A1234 and most recently, a session with Jam in the Van.



