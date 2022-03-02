Wale Unveils Music Video For New Single 'Tiffany Nikes'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-nominated rap star, actor and advocate Wale reveals the music video for his new single "Tiffany Nikes." The track is available on his critically acclaimed new album, Folarin II, available now via Warner Records.



The visual also features Nicky Diamonds and Paul Rodriguez. In the clip, Wale pulls up to a sneaker shop before performing the track inside. The stylish and slick video intercuts vignettes of skateboarding and luxury sneakers as the rapper's charisma practically pops off the screen with each cut. Between colorful horns and simmering 808s, he locks into a confident flow punctuated by clever rhymes and an instantly chantable chorus.



To celebrate its arrival, Wale is partnering with North America's premiere Livestream shopping platform, NTWRK to raffle off a pair of retro Tiffany Nike SB Dunks for only $1. Join the NTWRK app and comment with your username by Sunday 3/6 for a chance to win.



Wale will announce the winner on NTWRK's app live stream on Monday 3/7 where fans can also purchase a limited-edition Diamond Supply x Tiffany Nike SB Dunk Wale pillow that is featured in the video, exclusively on the NTWRK app.



