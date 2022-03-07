Laurentis Reveals New Single 'Signora' As He Learns To Thrive In New Decade

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Jose-based artist and producer Laurentis has produced for acts like Shawn Chasten and Maijah. With his single "Signora," out March 5, 2022, he's more than ready to step out from behind the scenes. Laurentis has a hard time sticking to one genre, but whatever he does, he does it with a unique imprint.



Laurentis admits he's not much of a social media guy. And COVID derailed a lot for him musically. In a two year period that's seen social media turn into a gatekept professional communications platform and covid-19 throwing artists for a loop, it took the genre-bending producer and indie artist Laurentis a little while to find his footing in the new economy. But he figured out what he wanted and is releasing a new single, "Signora," on March 5, 2022. With one album under his belt, he's ready to move out from behind the scenes of other successful musicians he's worked with.



Once covid sent musicians online for their entire economy, Laurentis wasn't sure how to pivot: "I'm traditionally not a very social media savvy guy and enjoy performing in person so it seemed like I couldn't quite get any of my releases to work the way I wanted them to. Though I enjoyed making my music still, I lacked direction. I had been featured on some relatively successful songs but I felt like that success had been fleeting." Those credits include songs he produced and mixed for Ferrini 41, HI-DEF, and Maijah.



He does not want success to flit anymore. To Laurentis, music is pure art. It is something to be constantly achieved, and then re-achieved at a higher level. It's about theory and thoughtfulness, experimentation and innovation-and most of all, drive. Laurentis continues, "At one point I just wanted to prove how prolific I could be and how much music I could create, how experimental I could go."



Laurentis has a considerable connection to "Signora." He adds, "​​With Signora I wanted to try my interpretation of a classic serenade. I wanted to take some of the mixing and production techniques I've been learning over the past couple of years and use that to beef up a track that was inspired by my musical roots." He took something that meant something to him and made it his own.



Laurentis only had to have one moment of inspiration before the song wrote itself, drawing on all of his varied musical experiences:



"When I wrote the track I closed my laptop and turned off all the lights just sitting on my bedroom floor with my guitar like I used to back in high school. The little voice memo I recorded on my phone I sampled and that became the base for the track, playing over the intro and hook. It felt like the song wrote itself after that. I think I had all the main elements fairly quickly, though I spent several hours debating over different kicks and snares and a few of the other details."



This is a new beginning for Laurentis. While he's a musical genius, he's never been one for the marketing and promotion side of things. But he's taking a much more serious approach to his music and mitigating where he falls short.



From impressive production credits to playing the local clubs in his college town of San Jose, CA, all the way to getting his own first album out, Laurentis now sees "Signora" as the start of something and the culmination of something. He says, "I think for me I'm considering this a turning point in my career." He adds that he's never been able to stick to one genre, and leaves us hanging as to whether that will change. "Signora" is a guitar-heavy Indie RnB track.



