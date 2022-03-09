Matthew Whitaker Chronicles An Odds-Defying Childhood And His Journey From Jazz Prodigy To Multi-Disciplinary Musical Innovator In New All Arts Documentary From Steven Tabakin



ALL ARTS is breaking new ground as the premier destination for inspiration, creativity and art of all forms. This New York Emmy-winning arts and culture hub is created by The WNET Group, the community-supported home of New York's PBS stations. With the aim of being accessible to viewers everywhere, ALL ARTS' Webby-nominated programming - from digital shorts to feature films - is available online nationwide through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel. For all the ways to watch, visit AllArts.org/Everywhere. For more information about the ALL ARTS Artist in Residence series, please visit the ALL ARTS pressroom. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 20-year-old star pianist Matthew Whitaker has previously shared his powerful journey with the likes of 60 Minutes and the Today Show, but like so much of his recent career, Whitaker has now decided to take his life story into his own hands. A musician whose playing has been likened to "twisting time" by the GRAMMY-winning jazz scholar Ashley Kahn, and who has simply been deemed "the greatest" by his friend and collaborator Jon Batiste, Whitaker would be a one-of-a-kind artist even if he hadn't been born blind and three months premature...or told he'd likely never be able to walk or speak...or given a 50% chance of survival. But beating all of those odds, and still reaching the biggest stages in music, is what makes him singularly Matthew Whitaker. This remarkable path and all that's still to come will be explored in a new documentary titled 'Matthew Whitaker: About Tomorrow' premiering on Sunday April 3rd - Matthew's 21st birthday - at 8 p.m.nationwide on the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/ArtistinResidence, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup).﻿Watch the trailer for 'Matthew Whitaker: About Tomorrow' here: https://allarts.org/programs/artist-in-residence/matthew-whitaker-about-tomorrow-rxi2i0/Directed by Steven Tabakin, 'Matthew Whitaker: About Tomorrow' follows the one-time jazz prodigy as he continues down "a new direction in his artistic expression" (NPR) as a multi-disciplinary musical innovator. Taking place as Whitaker experiences the 2022 ALL ARTS Artist in Residence program, 'About Tomorrow' sees him paired with some of New York City's top musical minds from across genres to expand his artistic horizons like never before: film composer John Califra, film music supervisor Susan Jacobs, Broadway musical director and arranger Zane Mark and actor and vocal arranger Michael McElroy. The results find him scoring for cinema, composing for full orchestras and reinventing timeless show tunes with riveting gospel-soul flavor. Like his most recent full-length album Connections (Resilience Music Alliance) before it, 'About Tomorrow' proves - without doubt - that there are just no limits to the creativity of Matthew Whitaker.'Matthew Whitaker: About Tomorrow' is one of four films to feature in theALL ARTS Artist in Residence series this spring. The documentary is directed and produced by Steven Tabakin and is a Triple Birch Media Production. Matthew Whitaker is Producer. Michelle Taylor is Executive Producer. Jason Tanaka Blaney is Director of Photography. Jon Fine is Editor. Mixed by Scott M. Riesett. Original score by Matthew Whitaker.ALL ARTS is breaking new ground as the premier destination for inspiration, creativity and art of all forms. This New York Emmy-winning arts and culture hub is created by The WNET Group, the community-supported home of New York's PBS stations. With the aim of being accessible to viewers everywhere, ALL ARTS' Webby-nominated programming - from digital shorts to feature films - is available online nationwide through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel. For all the ways to watch, visit AllArts.org/Everywhere. For more information about the ALL ARTS Artist in Residence series, please visit the ALL ARTS pressroom.



