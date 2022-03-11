Tanna Leone - Emerging New Artist From Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free's pgLang - Signs With Def Jam Recordings





Stay tuned for more on pgLang and Def Jam's exciting new artist Tanna Leone. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tanna Leone, the new LA-based artist from Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's pgLang, has released two debut tracks "With The Villains" and " Lucky " along with an official music video for "With The Villains" via pgLang/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. The video for his new single "With The Villains" was directed by Neal Farmer and is a film noir which moves from block chase, to VR strip show, to tattoo parlor.Following Baby Keem as the second artist to partner with pgLang, Tanna Leone is eager to make his mark: "As an artist I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as humans, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry."Tanna Leone joins Baby Keem on the second installment of his " The Melodic Blue " Tour beginningtonight in Pittsburgh, PA."We're excited to welcome Tanna Leone and pgLang to the Def Jam family as valued partners," said Tunji Balogun, chairman and CEO, Def Jam Recordings. "I'm lucky to have been able to connect with Kendrick and Dave during the early stages of my career as friends and collaborators, and I'm thrilled to be able to extend that relationship here at Def Jam. Tanna is a dynamic and multi-talented new voice and we're honored to be a part of his development and success.""Tanna is a rare opportunity to disrupt. We're excited to partner with my young n*gga," said Dave Free, Co-founder of pgLang.Co-founded by Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, pgLang is a multi-lingual company, communicating this generation's creative language through mediums exemplifying the shared experiences that connect us all.Stay tuned for more on pgLang and Def Jam's exciting new artist Tanna Leone.



