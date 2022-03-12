|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Ed Sheeran: The "Shape of You" Copyright Dispute
Hot Songs Around The World
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
810 entries in 28 charts
Stay
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
734 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
596 entries in 27 charts
Abcdefu
Gayle
325 entries in 25 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
751 entries in 25 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
331 entries in 21 charts
Easy On Me
Adele
473 entries in 28 charts
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
564 entries in 27 charts
Moth To A Flame
Swedish House Mafia & Weeknd
200 entries in 22 charts
Pepas
Farruko
355 entries in 19 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
211 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
194 entries in 4 charts
Take My Breath
Weeknd
247 entries in 24 charts
Most read news of the week
Recording Academy, Arizona State University And Berklee College Of Music Publish Women In The Mix Study Illuminating The Experiences Of Women Professionals In The American Music Industry
Sound Mind Announces Fourth Annual Music Festival For Mental Health At New York City's Central Park On May 21, 2022
Stromae Reveals Official Music Video For 'Fils De Joie'; Latest Album 'Multitude' Out Now - North American Arena Tour Announced
Adele, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And More Announced As KCA Nominees
Matthew Whitaker Chronicles An Odds-Defying Childhood And His Journey From Jazz Prodigy To Multi-Disciplinary Musical Innovator In New All Arts Documentary From Steven Tabakin
More Stars Take The Stage To Present At The 94th Oscars: Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek & Uma Thurman
Mary J. Blige And Pepsi Present "Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit" In Partnership With Live Nation Urban