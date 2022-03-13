Yungblud Releases New Single "The Funeral"





Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tthe ultimate British rockstar, YUNGBLUD released his new single "The Funeral" via Geffen Records! The track is accompanied by a music video featuring the legendary Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne.The music video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards."I'd spent a lot of time in the last 18 months grappling with who I really want to be. I've honestly just felt like a bit of a hypocrite lately. I'd spent the past 4 years telling people to be unapologetically themselves and to not care about what others think and realized that was something I needed to tell myself. I felt a lot of pressure, a lot of insecurity, a lot of questioning myself. But then I wrote this song and it distilled for me what this next phase in my life, not just my career, was gonna be about," said YUNGBLUD. "The lyrics are literally me listing off everything I'm insecure about because if you identify with what you don't like about yourself and own it, no one can say anything that you haven't already said to yourself. You become bulletproof. This song's about owning those insecurities and just being fucking fearless. Its about ego, death, rebirth and fucking dancing on your grave. Inviting everyone to join you, but if you're on your own and you're the only one dancing - that's fine too. for this new music, i looked at myself in the mirror and said "you ain't gonna be around forever, how do you want to be remembered? and if you were hit by a car tomorrow and you could sing one more thing before you become worm food, would this song be it? Truly, the answer is yes. I would take this to my grave."YUNGBLUD is coming up on the final shows of his LIFE ON MARS TOUR: NORTH AMERICA, which will wrap up on March 19th in Phoenix, AZ! He will take the stage tonight in Portland, OR before hitting Seattle tomorrow, and Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles next week. YUNGBLUD is joined by Palaye Royale, Upsahl, poutyface and Charlotte Sands.Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Push artist at the 2020 MTV EMAs. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD released full-length album 'weird!' on December 4th 2020, which debuted at no.1 on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week. Described as a coming-of-age album, 'weird!' features tracks "god save me, but don't drown me out", "weird!", "strawberry lipstick" and "cotton candy". In Autumn 2020, he launched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style or mental health. YUNGBLUD now has over 7.7 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 Billion global streams.



