Anita Baker To Perform At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, May 28 - June 4



Tickets starting at $59.95, plus applicable fees, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.



Baker's decades-long career has included four platinum and two gold albums with signature R&B hits including "Caught Up in the Rapture," "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got." Her unique voice has the sultry vibe of a jazz singer and has been the cornerstone of a sound that has helped to shape R&B since her solo career began in the early '80s. Although the Detroit-bred contralto established a musical style that has noticeably influenced an entire generation of talents, Baker herself has remained unmoved by the ebb and flow of trends in the industry. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As part of her farewell concert series, R&B music legend and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer / songwriter Anita Baker will perform a five-night limited engagement, "Return to Las Vegas," at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held May 28 and 29 and June 1, 3 and 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.Tickets starting at $59.95, plus applicable fees, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.Baker's decades-long career has included four platinum and two gold albums with signature R&B hits including "Caught Up in the Rapture," "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got." Her unique voice has the sultry vibe of a jazz singer and has been the cornerstone of a sound that has helped to shape R&B since her solo career began in the early '80s. Although the Detroit-bred contralto established a musical style that has noticeably influenced an entire generation of talents, Baker herself has remained unmoved by the ebb and flow of trends in the industry.



