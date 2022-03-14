Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 14/03/2022

Anita Baker To Perform At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, May 28 - June 4

Anita Baker To Perform At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, May 28 - June 4
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As part of her farewell concert series, R&B music legend and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer / songwriter Anita Baker will perform a five-night limited engagement, "Return to Las Vegas," at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held May 28 and 29 and June 1, 3 and 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets starting at $59.95, plus applicable fees, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Baker's decades-long career has included four platinum and two gold albums with signature R&B hits including "Caught Up in the Rapture," "Sweet Love" and "Giving You the Best That I Got." Her unique voice has the sultry vibe of a jazz singer and has been the cornerstone of a sound that has helped to shape R&B since her solo career began in the early '80s. Although the Detroit-bred contralto established a musical style that has noticeably influenced an entire generation of talents, Baker herself has remained unmoved by the ebb and flow of trends in the industry.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0170009 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022580623626709 secs