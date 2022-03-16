Coldplay Premiere Video For 'People Of The Pride'





For more information please visit Coldplay.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the eve of their world tour, Coldplay have today premiered the official video for People Of The Pride from their hit album Music Of The Spheres.Directed by Paul Dugdale, the pulsating video mixes live footage from the band's October 2021 performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena with robot-heavy, dystopian animation.The band's global stadium tour begins in Costa Rica on Friday. The full list of Music Of The Spheres World Tour shows is available at coldplay.com/tour. The tour is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives which can be seen at coldplay.com/sustainability.For more information please visit Coldplay.com



