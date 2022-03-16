Gwen Stefani To Headline The Hollywood Bowl With Los Angeles Philharmonic On June 3, 2022





Both days of the festival will begin with a specially commissioned performance by Native Americans from both the Chumash and Tongva people, presented by Eyooxaarin (meaning "our existence" in Tongva) led by Jessa Calderon & Tina Calderon, honoring our Native communities, preserving the history of the land that both venues are built upon and the commitment of the LA Phil to the people of Los Angeles. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today additional programming for the 2022 Hollywood Bowl season, including Gwen Stefani headlining the annual Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl (Friday, June 3), and further programming details for the FREE 101 Fest (Saturday, June 11, at the Hollywood Bowl and Sunday, June 12, at The Ford).The 2022 season of the Hollywood Bowl launches with multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani for Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl. This special event benefits the Los Angeles Philharmonic's learning and community programs, which serve more than 150,000 youth, families and teachers every year. The evening also features the LA Phil led by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and special performances from ballet dancer Roberto Bolle, award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis and dancing sisters Let It Happen.Also together for the first time ever in their histories will be members of both the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan Marching Bands. The evening opens with the world premiere of a new fanfare for orchestra, performed by the LA Phil, created as a gift to mark the Bowl's centennial by composer John Williams. The celebratory night concludes with the Bowl's spectacular fireworks display (Friday, June 3).Continuing the centennial celebrations, the FREE two-day weekend festival 101 Fest, held at both the Hollywood Bowl (June 11) and The Ford (June 12), will celebrate the rich history of the Los Angeles' two outdoor venues on either side of the 101 freeway.Saturday's free concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be interspersed with historical footage of the storied venue, and also includes hosts, speakers, poets and DJs. The evening's featured performers include DJ Cut Chemist; marching bands from USC and UCLA; the LA Phil with special guest violinist Ray Chen; "the Queen of percussion" Sheila E.; YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) with members of the LA Phil conducted by Thomas Wilkins; Chilean songstress Mon Laferte; and multi award-winning and California's own, singer-songwriter Ben Harper.Across the freeway, the festival continues at The Ford on Sunday, June 12, and will be hosted by KCRW DJ Novena Carmel with performers including Get Lit poets; DJ, percussionist and vocalist Gingee; hip-hop band Weapons of Mass Creation; singer-songwriter MAYE; bassist, vocalist and composer Tonina; Jimetta Rose & her choir Voices of Creation; and DJ, producer, keyboardist and beatboxer Taylor McFerrin. The festival closes with multifaceted singer-songwriter Mereba.Both days of the festival will begin with a specially commissioned performance by Native Americans from both the Chumash and Tongva people, presented by Eyooxaarin (meaning "our existence" in Tongva) led by Jessa Calderon & Tina Calderon, honoring our Native communities, preserving the history of the land that both venues are built upon and the commitment of the LA Phil to the people of Los Angeles.



